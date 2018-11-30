Most coaches would be happy to earn a point against the first-place team in its division.
Friday night, Rapid City Rush coach Daniel Tetrault was not.
The Rush fell to the Utah Grizzlies 4-3 in a shootout at the Rushmore Plaza civic Center after scoring late in the third period to tie the game.
Tetrault said the trend of falling behind early and coming back late isn’t sustainable.
“Obviously we’ve been a third period team but we can’t be doing this every night,” he said. “We weren’t ready to play. We came off a big win and they got too high, and then they’re not ready to play in the first period. It’s unacceptable, but it’s on them now. As coaches, (assistant coach) Nello (Ferrara) and I have told them from day one, they have to be ready to play in the first period.
“We always have to come back, and eventually that’s going to bite you.”
The game started with Rapid City goalie Adam Carlson standing tall, deflecting 10 shots in the first nine minutes from Utah.
Tetrault praised Carlson’s effort after the game, as he deflected many big shots for most of the night.
“The only reason we got a point tonight is because of Carlson. We didn’t even test (Utah goalie Kevin) Carr,” he said. “I know we have a young team, but we have to learn from this,but it has to happen now though. It’s on them, I told them it’s on them. They have to be ready to play and it’s frustrating as a coach.”
However, Carlson’s wall was broken down with 9:54 to play in the first period when Nolan De Jong and Jack Walker assisted on a goal from Tim McGauley.
The first period ended with the Grizzlies leading 1-0, they also outshot the Rush 17-7 in the first 20 minutes.
Despite the lack of offense in the first period, Rapid City was tie things up in the second period.
With 17:25 to go, the puck started bouncing around Utah goalie Kevin Carr’s net, and eventually Tyler Poulsen was able to poke the puck by Carr to tie the game.
He was assisted by Brandon Mashinter and Andrew Radjenovic,
The Rush took the lead just minutes later, when Shaquille Merasty scored with 14:11 to play in the period. He was unassisted on the goal.
It took even less time for Utah to tie the game. Garrett Klotz was sent to the penalty box and the Grizzlies capitalized with a power play goal from Cole Ully. He was assisted by Caleb Herbert.
Utah then took the lead with 8:25 to play in the period when Ully found Matt Berry who buried a shot over Carlson’s left shoulder. Jake Marchment was credited for an assist on the goal as well.
The second period ended with the Grizzlies leading 3-2 and Rapid City still not able to find much consistent offense. Utah outshot the Rush 13-9 in the period for a 30-16 edge on the game.
The third period featured a lot of the same frustrations for the Rush offensively, as Utah outshot them 11-8 in a third frame.
Carlson made some big saves to keep the score 3-2,and ended the night with 42 saves.
“He’s a competitor. He’s our number one guy for a reason, he competes,” Tetrault said. “The more shots he gets the more in the game he gets. He gets better with more action.”
He was rewarded with 2:42 to go in the game.
Off a rebound Garrett Klotz was able to collect the puck and fire it into an open net to tie the game at three.
He was assisted by Cedric Montminy and Josh Elmes.
In the final two minutes Carlson was able to make multiple big saves to keep the score tied, and after 60 minutes with no winner the game went into overtime.
The Rush were outshot 41-24 in regulation.
Carlson’s hot streak continued in overtime, when Poulson was sent to the penalty box with 4:08 to in the period more pressure was put on him, but he rose to the challenge and made three key saves to keep the game tied.
Rapid City, however, was unable to reward Carlson in the overtime period as it registered only one shot on goal. After five minutes of no goals, the game moved to a shootout.
In the shootout, McGauley scored first and that was all that was necessary. Carr was able to stop Michael Turner, Riley Weselowski and Quintin Lisoway to give Utah the win.
“It’s up to the leadership group. It’s their room, and they have to come ready to play, especially at home” Tetrault said. “You can’t get outshot 17-7 in the first period. They don’t prepare well at home. Our first periods at home all season have been crap, and they have to figure it out. We’re not going to keep coming back every game, let’s be honest, eventually our luck is going to run out. I love our third periods and all of that, but eventually it’s not going to happen.”
Rapid City fell to 9-8-2-2 with 22 points while Utah improved to 13-2-3-1 with 30 points. The two teams meet again tonight at 7 p.m.