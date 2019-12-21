Valanda-Prue leads Tigers to third place finish

Led by a big performance from Caelyn Valandra-Prue, the White River girls basketball team cruised to an easy 79-45 victory over Pine Ridge on the final day of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Saturday.

The Tigers had little trouble in the first half, jumping out to a 38-19 lead. The second half wasn’t much different as Little Wound outscored the Thorpes 41-26 to put the game away.

Valandra-Prue continued to dominate the tournament as she scored 45 points on 12-of-20 from the field and 17-of-18 from the charity stripe. She also led the team in rebounds and assists with six apiece.

Trinity White Hat chipped in with 13 points for the Tigers.

Rhianna Little Dog paced Pine Ridge with nine points and 11 rebounds.

CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 63, LITTLE WOUND 61: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte outscored Little Wound 36-26 in the second half to earn a fifth place finish.

Mia Paris led the Braves with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Daci Lends His Horse added 10 points.

Sophia Hatten paced the Mustangs with 21 points, Macy Roiullard tacked on 12 points and Shawnee White finished with 11.