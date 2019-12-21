Valandra-Prue leads Tigers to third place finish

Led by a big performance from Caelyn Valandra-Prue, the White River girls basketball team cruised to an easy 79-45 victory over Pine Ridge on the final day of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Saturday.
The Tigers had little trouble in the first half, jumping out to a 38-19 lead. The second half wasn’t much different as Little Wound outscored the Thorpes 41-26 to put the game away.
Valandra-Prue continued to dominate the tournament as she scored 45 points on 12-of-20 from the field and 17-of-18 from the charity stripe. She also led the team in rebounds and assists with six apiece.
Trinity White Hat chipped in with 13 points for the Tigers.
Rhianna Little Dog paced Pine Ridge with nine points and 11 rebounds.
CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 63, LITTLE WOUND 61: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte outscored Little Wound 36-26 in the second half to earn a fifth place finish.
Mia Paris led the Braves with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Daci Lends His Horse added 10 points.
Sophia Hatten paced the Mustangs with 21 points, Macy Roiullard tacked on 12 points and Shawnee White finished with 11.
CUSTER 49, TODD COUNTY 38: Kellyn Kortemeyer scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a win over Todd County in the seventh place matchup.
Josey Wahlstrom added 16 points for Custer.
The Falcons were led by Kelsie Herman, who led all scorers with 23 points.
Paha Sapa
LOWER BRULE 37, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 36: Lower Brule earned the consolation championship with a narrow win over St. Francis Indian on Saturday.
Adriyannah Tahsequah paced the Sioux with 13 points and six rebounds.
Jazlea Arcoren led the Warriors with 14 points, while Sharlee Kills In Sight had eight points and eight rebounds.
OELRICHS 57, OMAHA NATION 46: Crystal Stands scored 26 points to lead Oelrichs past Omaha Nation in the third place game.
Molly Little chipped in with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers.
Deondra Blackbird led Omaha Nation with 17 points, followed by Kaelynne Wolfe, who chipped in with 10
TIOSPA ZINA 60, SANTEE 52, OT: Tiospa Zina edged Santee in the fifth place game on Saturday.
Zaylise Rainbow had a big game for the Wambdi, finishing with 30 points and 16 rebounds.
Omariya Bernard chipped in with 21 points and Kennadee Bossinette added 13 rebounds for Tiospa Zina.
Hannah Sheridan paced Santee with 26 points, while Heaven Rave added 13 points and 11 boards.
MARTY INDIAN 67, CRAZY HORSE 37: The Braves jumped out to a 38-18 lead at the end of the opening half to defeat Crazy Horse for seventh place.
Markayla Yellow Horse Led the way for Marty with 15 points, while Julia Standing Cloud finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Dashwan Waters paced the Chiefs with 12 points.
Boys
Makosica
CROW CREEK 76, RED CLOUD 62: Paced by a trio of double figure scorers, Crow Creek picked up a win over the Crusaders in the third place game.
Teron Sazue led the Chieftains with 26 points, while Luke Wells added 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Izaiah Sorace finished with 16 points.
Jarron Big Horn led Red Cloud with 22 points, Riyen Carlow had 14 points and Beau Donovan finished with 12.
CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 64, PINE RIDGE 56: Riley Hodgkiss scored 28 points to lead the Braves past Pine Ridge in the fifth place game.
Leon Brown Otter chipped in with 13 points for Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, while Spencer Moran had nine points and five rebounds.
Shelby Steele led the Thorpes with 19 points, Charles Schrader added 14 points and Mankato LaBeau finished with 11.
TODD COUNTY 81, OMAHA NATION 69: The Falcons used a 44-34 first half lead to pick up a win over Omaha Nation for seventh place.
Tyson Iyotte and Jaylen Bear Robe led Todd County with 20 points apiece, while Ashaun Roach-Valandra added 13.
Sam Hundley paced Omaha Nation with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Paha Sapa
MARTY 53, LITTLE WOUND 47: Marty took home the consolation championship with a win over Little Wound on Saturday.
Marty was led by Torrey Bohannon and Alex Cournoyer with 12 points apiece, while Xavier Hare finished with 11.
Trey Yellow Boy led the Mustangs with 16 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Kaleb Brave Eagle, who added 10 points.
CUSTER 64, LOWER BRULE 52: Brody Martinez finished with a double-double to lead the Wildcats to a win over Lower Brule in the third place game.
Martinez paced Custer with 26 points and 12 rebounds, and Daniel Sedlacek finished with 16 points.
Baptiste Pourier led the Sioux with 12 points, while Brian LaRoche Jr., and Eeon Bromwich finished with nine points apiece.
ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 63, OELRICHS 52: St. Francis carried a nine point advantage into the half as it downed the Tigers in the fifth place game.
The Warriors were led by Traven Traversie with 20 points and Caylen Clairmont, who added 17 points.
Lewis Wilson paced Oelrichs with 19 points, while Jeremiah Braveheart finished with 12.
CRAZY HORSE 66, SANTEE 38: Crazy Horse outscored Santee 39-20 in the first half and cruised to a win in the seventh place matchup.
Brian Yellow Elk paced the Chiefs with 14 points, Joseph Brown added 11 points and Arthur Conroy finished with 10.
Austin Saul led the way for Santee with 13 points, followed by Romeo White with 10.