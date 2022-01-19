Valentini, Nelson return to Rush roster

The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that winger Ryan Valentini has been returned from his loan to the AHL Laval Rocket and center Logan Nelson has been returned from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Valentini was originally called up by Laval on December 30 and during his time with the Rocket, appeared in one game. With the Rush this season he has appeared in nine games and has three goals and six assists.

Nelson joined the Roadrunners for his third stint with the team on January 11. He played three games for Tucson and now returns to the Rush where he has 10 goals and 26 assists in 32 games played.

Nelson participated in the 2022 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday and recorded a goal and an assist during the game. He also finished tied for second in the hardest shot competition.

In a separate transaction, Brady Fleurent was placed on waivers.

The Rush are at home for three games this weekend against the Idaho Steelheads.

It begins on Friday night with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

Saturday night is Rodeo Night, presented by Gold Buckle Beer. There will be a pregame party, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, starting at 4:30 p.m. in Rushmore Hall featuring live music from He Said She Said. The Rush will also be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame with a portion of proceeds going towards the Western Legacy Foundation.

