Rapid City Stevens graduate Shane Van Boening continued his winning ways against the top billiard players in the world, as he was a member of the United States team that defeated Russia last weekend in the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Russia.
The Kremlin Cup pits the top five players from the Unite States and the top five players from Russia in an annual competition. The United States team beat the Russians 11-6 in the three-day tournament.
Van Boening is rated as one of the top players in the world and has been the top money winner over the last 12 years.
Beagle named Augustana's Swimmer to Watch
The Augustana women's swimming program has been picked to finish fourth in the NSIC this season by the league's coaches the league office announced on Thursday. The Vikings received 33 points. All-American Taylor Beagle was named Augustana's Swimmer to Watch.
Beagle, a junior, was named Augustana's Swimmer to Watch after qualifying for the NCAA Championships for the second-straight season. The Lead, native is the first swimmer in program history to earn All-American status (1,000 freestyle and 1,650 freestyle).
Augustana will start their 2019-20 slate traveling to Bismarck, N.D. Friday and Saturday to face off against Northern State, Mary and Sioux Falls.
The NSIC Championships will be held in Bismarck on Feb. 12-15 and the NCAA Championships will take place on March 11-14 in Geneva, Ohio.