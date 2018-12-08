Rapid City Stevens graduate Shane Van Boening was a member of the United States team that won the Mosconi Cup 11-9 in London on Friday.
The Mosconi Cup pits five of the best billiards player from the USA against the five best players from Europe. It is a race to 11 points with team, doubles and singles 9-ball play.
Van Boening won the 11th point by sinking the 9-ball with a 3-9 combination to beat Alexander Kazakis. It was the first win for the Americans in eight years.
"I’ve never felt so much pressure in my whole life, it was a guess shot," Van Boening told azbilliards.com. "All those years struggling and we’ve finally won. I’m so proud of these guys and all the fans out there.
"It means a lot to me. We worked hard together and I learned a lot from all these guys and have become a better player. We all get along and respect each other and the other team and that is important and that’s why we won, through working hard together."
Van Boening is a five-time U.S. Open champion, a two-time World Masters Champion and a two-time All-Around World Champion. He has won seven tournaments in 2018, including tournaments in Moscow and Amsterdam. He is ranked first in prize money this season at $84,222.
Rush fall to Wichita 4-1
The Rapid City Rush dropped its second straight game to the Wichita Thunder 4-1 on the road Saturday.
The Thunder got the scoring started with a goal from Dyson Stevenson 10 minutes and 3 seconds into the game. He was assisted by Jeremy Beaudry and Pierre-Cedric Labrie.
Wichita scored two goals in the second period, Steven Lacobellis found the back of the net 4:15 into the period and was assisted by Stevenson and Labrie. Ralph Cuddemi scored 18:17 into the second with assists from Nolan Vesey and Marc-Oliver Morin.
The Rush got on the board 8:50 into the third when Cedric Montminy and Garrett Klotz. The Thunder added another goal 14:18 into the third when Stefan Fournier scored on assists from Keoni Texeira and Cuddemi.
Rapid City falls to 11-10-2-3 with 27 points. It will take on Wichita again this afternoon at 3 p.m. The Thunder improved 10-9-3-1 with 24 points.