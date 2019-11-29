Rapid City Stevens graduate Shane Van Boening was a member of the Team USA billiards team that retained the Mosconi Cup, 11-8 over team Europe on Thanksgiving day at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
The Mosconi Cup pites the five best billiards players from the USA against the five best players from Europe over four days of playing.
The American team repeated it's win in London last year. Every other year it is played in London and Las Vegas. Van Boening has been a member of the Team USA since 2007 when he turned professional. Each member of the winning team win $10,000.
Mines cross country lands 7 on RMAC Honor Roll
The South Dakota School of Mines cross country program had seven scholar-athletes earn a spot on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll.
On the women's side, Kayla Gagen, Marissa Holink, and Margaret Thompson made the list while Ben Colvin, Joel Haas, Ryan Moen and Chase Wood were named to the list from the men's team.
To qualify, an RMAC All-Academic athlete must carry a 3.3 cumulative grade point average (GPA); must have been a student at the active member institution for at least two consecutive semesters; and must have had a season of competition. First Team All-Academic members were voted on by the conference's sports information directors.
Thompson is a sophomore from Deer Lodge, Mont., majoring in Mechanical Engineering and carries a 4.0 GPA. Gagen, a senior from Livingston, Mont., majoring in Mechanical Engineering has a 3.752 GPA. This was the third consecutive season Gagen has been named to the RMAC Honor Roll. Holinka, a sophomore from Watertown, is majoring in Geology and carries a 3.358 GPA.
On the men's side, Colvin is a senior from Kasson, Minn., majoring in Mechanical Engineering with a 3.702 GPA; Haas is a Junior from Corvallis, Mont., who is majoring in Civil Engineering with a 3.853 GPA; Moen in a sophomore from Colorado Springs, Colo., majoring in Chemical Engineering with a 3.571 GPA and Wood is a senior from Las Vegas, Nev., majoring in Chemical Engineering with a 3.388 GPA. This was Colvin's third time being named to the RMAC Honor Roll and Wood's second.
"We're very proud of all of our scholar-athletes," said Hardrocker cross country head coach Steve Johnson said. "Their commitment to success in academics and athletics is second to none. It's great to see them recognized for their hard work."
CSC's Holst nominated for Harlon Hill
Chadron State College junior quarterback Dalton Holst is one of 36 student-athletes from across the country nominated for the 2019 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year, in a release by the Little Rock Touchdown Club.
Holst became the school single-season record holder passing for both passing yards and passing touchdowns, throwing for 3,119 yards and 33 scores. Both numbers were the best in Super Region 4, as well as top 10 figures nationally.