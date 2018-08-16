Michael Vander Heyden was named as the new South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Wellness Center Coordinator, it was announced on Thursday.
“This position is an important position in the realm of campus fitness and wellness, and Michael was a natural choice for this position,” said Tiffany McCampbell, Senior Associate Athletic Director of Internal Operations.
Vander Heyden comes to Mines from Albion College in Albion, MI. His areas of expertise include NCAA facilities management, athletic administration, event operations, budget supervision, intramural sports, recreation and wellness programming, among many others.
Vander Heyden began working in athletics facilities in 2005 as a graduate assistant. During his time there he oversaw game day operations and served as the on-site supervisor for all varsity athletic events, competitions and special events. This included the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championship and the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts Training Camp.
“I'm excited to be able to return to a STEM institution and work with students to provide recreational and wellness opportunities that appeal to them. I plan to revamp the program offerings to best suit student needs while fostering relationships between the SDSMT and Rapid City community,” said Vander Heyden.
RC Christian tennis rolls by Central
The Rapid City Christian girls' tennis team ran past Rapid City Central 8-1 Thursday during the West River Roundup at Parkview.
Earning singles wins for Christian were: Ella Hancock at No. 1, Julie Anderson at No. 2, Page Wagner at No. 3, Bridget Schneller at No. 4, Taylor Maher at No. 5 and Anna Ligtenberg at No. 6.
In doubles play, Anderson and Hancock won at No. 1 and Mia Shankle and Wagner won at No. 3. Central's lone win came at No. 2 doubles as Dayton Franke and Harper Keim came away with a three-set win.
Both teams will continue today and Saturday in the tournament.