The Canton football team, behind a big game from running back Kayden Verley, picked up a 46-8 win in the Class 11A state title game over Lennox on Thursday in Brookings.
Verley finished the game with 309 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns.
Along with setting the state title game rushing record, Verley went 3 for 3 for 35 yards and a touchdown behind center.
The C-Hawks jumped out to an 18-0 lead in the first, before Lennox scored and added a two-point conversion to make it 18-8 at the half.
Canton scored 21 in the third to put the game out of reach.
Canton (10-2) had a big game on the ground as a team, finishing with 424 yards.
Isaac Dietzenbach chipped in with 56 yards on eight carries and a touchdown, while Zander Elling added 31 yards on four carries and a TD.
Haden Mendel led the Orioles (7-5) with 94 yards on 13 carries while scoring the team's only touchdown of the game.
Class 9AA
VIBORG/HURLEY 50, BON HOMME 24: Despite falling behind early, Viborg/Hurley battled back as it cruised past Bon Homme Thursday afternoon.
The Cavaliers jumped out to a 9-0 lead and eventually carried a 24-18 advantage early in the third quarter.
The Cougars scored a few minutes later and continued to roll from there as it scored 32 unanswered to put the game away.
Chase Mason of Viborg/Hurley had a big game with 14 completions for 220 yards and three touchdowns, while also finishing with 14 carries for 196 yards and three scores.
You have free articles remaining.
Shane Andersen chipped in for the Cougars (12-0) with four receptions for 108 yards and three TDs.
Joshua Crownover paced Bon-Homme (10-2) with 12 completions for 177 yards and two interceptions, while Noah Heesch had nine carries for 109 yards and a TD.
Class 9A
CANISTOTA/FREEMAN 46, BRITTON-HECLA 34: Canistota-Freeman pulled away in the second half form its second straigyt state title.
Both teams traded scores in the first two quarters before the Braves carried a 34-30 lead into the half. From there, it was all Canistota/Freeman as it went on to score a touchdown in each of the last two quarters, while locking Britton-Hecla down on the defensive end to seal the win.
Tyce Ortman paced Canistota/Freeman (11-1) with 17 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns, while Trey Ortman finished with eight completions for 189 yards and a score.
Cole Fosness led the way for the Braves (10-1) with 22 carries for 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Class 9B
COLMAN-EGAN 58, HERREID/SELBY AREA 6: Colman-Egan took a 38-6 lead into the half in a lopsided win over Herreid/Selby Area.
The Hawks (12-0) racked up 379 yards on the ground, led by Nate Tolley, who finished with 167 yards on 19 carries and four touchdowns.
Ryan Voelker chipped in with 12 carries for 101 yards and three scores.
Clayton Randle II paced the Wolverines (9-3) with 89 yards rushing and a touchdown.