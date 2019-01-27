The tried and true and brand new highlighted the 2019 20X High School Rodeo Showcase sponsored by Sutton Rodeo on Sunday as South Dakota’s premier high school rodeo athletes participated in the annual invite-only event at the Rushmore Plaza’s Barnett Arena.
Among the veteran competitors showcasing nationally winning credentials were Cash Wilson the reigning National High School saddle bronc champion, and Sawyer Gilbert, a past Junior High National champion in breakaway roping.
Wilson, a Wall senior, recorded the only qualified time in saddle bronc with a 75-point ride.
“I drew an all-right horse, not the greatest, kind of allover the place pretty much,” Wilson said. “With that, I couldn’t really spur him that well, but I stayed on and that’s all I needed to do being last out of the chute. It was a fun ride and a good time and a great atmosphere.”
A multi-sport athlete and standout in track and field, football, and currently basketball, Wilson admitted that finding time in his busy schedule to squeeze in a bronc ride or two can be challenging.
“I had a basketball game last night so it’s pretty hard to find time this time of the year, and you are pretty fresh this time of year,” Wilson added. “I was able to get on a few over Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but that’s about it.”
For Buffalo’s Sawyer Gilbert, the goat tying winner on Sunday (7.82-second run) Sunday’s 20X was an excellent opportunity for the 2018 National High School Finals double qualifier (goat tying and breakaway) to practice her skills in mid-winter.
“It’s a great opportunity for high schooler age kids (Sawyer is home-schooled) who have done well to be able to come here in the winter,” said Gilbert who has qualified for an upcoming semifinal round in the prestigious The American Rodeo. “A lot of these people have basketball and wrestling in the winter and it gives them a chance to keep their horses legged up in the middle of the winter."
Winning performances in the up-and-coming and somewhat unexpected category included a 3.67-second breakaway roping run by Custer senior Lexi McCoy who admitted to a touch of nerves, and a bit of surprise at the outcome.
“I definitely did. I wasn’t expecting it but like I said I just tried to do what I do and put the pieces together,” McCoy said of her first invite to the 20X. “I was really nervous going in. These are big lights for a high schooler but I just wanted to do what I knew how to do and get a time. It was definitely a great experience. I’m really glad I got invited to it. It was a blast and a really great honor to be here.”
Tanner Fite added emphasis to the old adage that the third time can indeed be a charm as the Rapid City Christian senior utilized quick hands on the ground to capture the tie down roping event with an 11.25-second trip.
“I practice that a lot since that’s how I want to make up time,” said Fite of his winning effort on his third and final 20X appearance. “I knew the calves were fresh so you had to pretty much let them get all the way out and make up time on the ground. And to do it here is really fun because of the atmosphere, and with all the good guys being here.”
Stran Smith closed out the day’s action with a solid 79-point bull ride, to nip Kadoka’s Hudson Johnson (75).
The Dupree senior, a sixth-place finisher at last year’s South Dakota High School Finals, appeared to be destined for an early exit seconds into the ride but recovered nicely to spark a winning performance in his initial trip to the 20X.
“I struggled a little bit out of the chute but it went pretty good when he lined out and started spinning nice. I expected him to buck good and he sure did,” said Smith who credited hard work in the practice pen to his Sunday success. “Every Sunday Jade Nixon (Nixon Bucking Bulls, Belle Fourche) bucks bulls so that helped me get better.”
Other winning performances on Sunday included: barrel racing - Tatum Carey (Huron, 13.048-seconds); pole bending - Sidni Ferguson (Dupree, 20.16-seconds); team roping – Thane Lockhart (Oelrichs) & Chance Derner (New Underwood); 9.29-seconds.
There were no qualified rides in bareback or qualified times in steer wrestling.