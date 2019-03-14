The Class B boys’ tournament opened with a big surprise as Viborg/Hurley used crucial first and third quarters to topple top-ranked White River 68-61 in the first round in Aberdeen on Thursday afternoon.
The Cougars kicked off the game with an early lead as they jumped out to a 16-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams battled to a 17-all tie in the second quarter as Viborg-Hurley took a 33-28 lead into the break.
In the third quarter, the Cougars started to pull away as they outscored the Tigers 19-14 to take a 10 point advantage at 52-42.
Although White River battled back a bit in the fourth, it couldn’t get over the early deficit as Viborg-Hurley earned the upset victory.
Brodee Sherman had a big game for the Cougars with 31 points, while going 14-of-16 from the free throw line.
Chase Mason chipped in with 11 points for Viborg, while Grant Mikkelsen finished with nine points and 14 rebounds.
White River had a balanced scoring attack, led by Luke Wells, who had 12 point and 10 rebounds.
Nick Sayler added 12 points of his own for the Tigers, while Teron Sazue had 11 points and the tandem of Jadice Morrison and Tyson Iyotte finished with 10 apiece.
Viborg-Hurley (22-2) will play De Smet for a shot at the state title game today at 5 p.m., while the Tigers (21-3) takes on Jones County in the consolation semifinals at 11 a.m.
DE SMET 60, JONES COUNTY 55: The Bulldogs pulled away late as they advanced to the semifinal round with a win over Jones County in opening round of the Class B tournament.
Kalen Garry paced De Smet (22-2) with 24 points, while Trevin Holland and Rett Osthus added 14 points apiece.
Holland led the team in rebounds with 10.
Austin Olson led the Coyotes (19-3) with 23 points and 10 boards, Alex Whitney had 12 points and Morgan Federsen finished with 10 points.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 55, TIMBER LAKE 54: Bridgewater-Emery jumped out to a 19-5 lead at the end of the opening quarter as it edged Timber Lake.
Sawyer Schultz led the way for the Huskies with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Carter Dye chipped in with nine points.
Brayden PayPay paced the Panthers with 25 points, Isaac Kraft added 14 points and Tucker Kraft pulled down 10 boards.
Bridgewater-Emery (20-4) will play Clark/Willow Lake in the semifinals today at 6:45 p.m., whole Timber Lake (18-3) plays Sully Buttes in the Consolation semifinals at 12:45 p.m.
CLARK/WILLOW LAKE 58, SULLY BUTTES 26: Clark/Willow Lake had little trouble in the first round of the tournament as it dropped Sully Buttes after taking a 43-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
Micah Burke led the Cyclones (21-2) with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Stone Burke added 10 points, while Jacob Prouty and Grayson Florey finished with nine apiece.
Grant Johnson and Nick Wittler paced the Chargers, 19-4, with six points apiece.
Class AA
Boys
YANKTON 62, HURON 42: Cooper Cornemann scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds as he led Yankton to the semifinals of the Class AA state tournament in Rapid City.
Matthew Mors chipped in with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Bucks.
The Tigers were led by Kobe Busch, who finished with 21 points.
Yankton (18-4) will play Sioux Falls O’Gorman tonight at 8:15 p.m., while Huron (12-10) plays Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the consolation bracket at 11:45 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 65, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 46: Sioux Falls O’Gorman carried a 31-14 lead into the half as it cruised past Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Jack Cartwright paced the Knights (17-5) with 15 points, while Akoi Akoi and Luke Ronsiek finished with 13 apiece.
Akoi led O’Gorman with 10 rebounds.
Aiden Evans and Tyler Feldkamp led the Rough Riders (13-9) with 11 points apiece, while Tucker West finished with 10.
HARRISBURG 41, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 39: Harrisburg held off top-seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln as it earned the upset win in the first round of the tournament.
Nate Brecht led the Patriots with 11 points and Jared Jaros chipped in with 10.
Harrisburg (13-9) will play Brandon Valley tonight at 6:30 p.m., while Sioux Falls Lincoln (18-3) looks to bounce back when it takes on Rapid City Stevens in the consolation semifinals at 11:35 a.m.
Girls
MITCHELL 63, SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 54: Led by a trio of double figure scorers, Mitchell took out top-ranked Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the first round of the Class AA state tournament in Rapid City.
Mackenzie Miller led the Kernals with 19 points and eight rebounds, Tess Limberg added 16 points and Payton Morgan finished with 13 points.
Isabelle Moore paced the Knights with 13 points, while Emma Ronsiek chipped in with 11.
Mitchell (14-8) plays Brandon Valley in a championship semifinal game today at 3 p.m., while Sioux Falls O’Gorman (18-4) takes on Brookings at 11 a.m.
BRANDON VALLEY 68, BROOKINGS 37: Brandon Valley advanced to the championship semifinals with a win over Brookings.
Ashley Wells paced the Lynx (18-4) with 16 points; Danica Kocer added 14 points and Lauren Wells finished with 12.
The Bobcats, 15-5, were led by Johanna Miller, who finished the game with 16 points and nine rebounds.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 36, SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 31: Sioux Falls Lincoln outscored Sioux Falls Washington 25-13 in the first half as it picked up the win.
Morgan Hansen led the Patriots with 11 points and 14 rebounds, while Brooke Brown chipped in with nine points.
Sydni Schetnan led the Warriors with 10 points, followed by Peyton Rymerson, who added nine.
Sioux Falls Lincoln (15-6) will play Harrisburg today at 4:45 p.m., while Washington (13-8) takes on Rapid City Stevens at 11 a.m. in a consolation semifinal game.
Class A
Boys
TEA AREA 81, DELL RAPIDS 38: Tea Area advanced to the semifinals of the Class A state tournament in Sioux Falls with a lopsided win over Dell Rapids.
Noah Freidel led the way for the Titans with 25 points, while Justin Hohn finished with 19 points and eight assists.
The Quarriers were led by Drew Van Regenmorter, as he finished the game with eight points and eight rebounds.
Tea Area (22-1) will play Pine Ridge today at 5:30 p.m., while Dell Rapids (14-8) takes on Hot Springs at 11:45 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 63, MADISON 46: Mitchell Goodbary scored 31 points and pulled in 12 rebounds to lead the Chargers past Madison in the first round of the Class A tournament.
Mitchell Oostra and Zach Witte added nine points apiece for Sioux Falls Christian.
Nic Comes and Doyle Brown paced the Bulldogs with 11 points apiece, while Cody Brown finished with 10.
The Chargers (20-2) will play Lennox in the semifinals today at 7:15 p.m., while Madison (15-8) plays St. Thomas More at 11:45 a.m.
Girls
MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE 80, TODD COUNTY 75: Trailing by a point heading into the final quarter, the Cougars outscored the Falcons 25-19 to pick up the win in the first round of the Class A state tournament in Sioux Falls.
Abigail Van Ruler led the way for McCook Central/Montrose with 25 points and 12 rebounds, Jacy Pulse added 18 points, Morgan Erikson had 13 points and McKenna Kranz finished with 12 points and 11 assists.
Todd County’s Raven Cournoyer led all scorers with 28 points; Kelsie Herman added 15 points and Alanis Murray finished with 11.
The Cougars (19-4) will play Winner today at 2:45 p.m., while the Falcons (21-3) take on Aberdeen Roncalli at 10 a.m.
WINNER 59, ABERDEEN RONCALLI 55: The Warriors earned the victory in a back-and-forth affair over Aberdeen Roncalli.
Bella Swedlund led Winner (23-0) with 21 points, while Kalla Bertram added 10 points and Morgan Hammerbeck finished with nine.
Mariah Winegar paced the Cavaliers (17-5) with 26 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Jami Ewart who added 18 points.
WEST CENTRAL 50, MT. VERNON/PLANKINTON 46: The Trojans held off a late Titan surge to pick up the Class A quarterfinal win.
Josslin Jarding led West Central with 18 points and Rylee Haldeman chipped in with 10.
Kaitlyn Briggs paced Mt. Vernon/Plankinton with 19 points and eight boards, while Mikaela Cassidy finished with 12 points.
The Trojans (23-0) will play Lennox today at 2 p.m., while the Titans (17-7) take on St. Thomas More at 10 a.m.