Vikings clear cap space, cut Rhodes, Joseph

Rhodes, a first-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2013, became a full-time starter in his second year. He was picked for three Pro Bowls and was an Associated Press All-Pro in 2017, but his performance fell off sharply over the last two seasons. With Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander also on expiring contracts, the team's top three cornerbacks will be free agents.

Zimmer said last month he expects Griffen to re-sign with the Vikings. In statements distributed by the team, Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman left open the possibility of re-signing Rhodes and Joseph at discounted rates.

"We are all grateful for their hard work and all they've done to help build our culture here in Minnesota," Spielman said.

Both the front office and the coaching staff have a strong track record with developing under-the-radar prospects into reliable players. They'll have plenty more work to do in that area this year on a defense that had nine starters in 2019 who had been with the Vikings for at least five seasons.

After the Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs, Zimmer acknowledged changes were coming.

"At the end of the day, it ends up being a young man's game. The more that we as coaches can help develop these young guys, the quicker that we can help develop them, the better it is," Zimmer said.

