Matt Cartwright's 15-foot step-back jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining lifted the Augustana University men's basketball team to an 83-82 comeback win over Black Hills State University Friday night in the East-West Challenge at the Young Center.
Augustana, which moved to 3-0 on the young season, rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to regain the lead before having to rally one more time in the final seconds.
Black Hills State, 1-2, took a one-point lead when Trey Whitley drained a 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining. Augustana brought the ball down past midcourt and called time out to set up the winning play.
The Yellow Jackets, who knocked off then No. 24 Tarleton State last Saturday in Fort Smith, Ark., looked to take that momentum with them against the Vikings. For much of the game, they did just that.
Black Hills State led 37-32 at halftime and appeared to be pulling away behind the strong play from freshman Joel Scott, Whitley and Tyler Oliver. Witley's layup put the Jackets up 58-44 with 14:57 to play.
But Augustana began to chip away, cutting the lead to 58-50 on a 3-pointer by Adam Dykman with 13:12 left and tied the game at 60-60 on consecutive 3-pointers by Brian Jameson and Beau Keeve.
It went back and forth from there, with the Jackets' Jordan McGlory hitting a 3 to break a 62-62 tie, only to be answered by Matt Todd's 3-pointer.
Augustana led 70-67 on 3's from Cartwright and Riemersma, with Sava Dukic hitting a 3-pointer to tie the game at 70-70. Augustana led by as much as 76-71 with 3:28 to play before the Jackets came back with six straight, and used a Dukic layup to go back up 77-76. Cartwright's fourth 3-pointer of the game put the Vikings up 81-79 setting up the final two possessions.
Cartwright led all scorers with 29 points, while Riemersma added 14 points. Augustana was 29-of-62 from the field and 12-of-24 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Scott led the Jackets with 23 points, followed by 19 from Whitley, 14 from Oliver and 10 from Dukic. The Jackets shot 52 percent from the field (32-of-62), but were 9-of-31 from 3.
Black Hills State will face Northern State to conclude the tournament Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., while Augustana faces South Dakota School of Mines at 5:30 p.m.
Northern State edges Mines men
South Dakota School of Mines dropped its first game of the East-West Challenge with a 69-63 loss to No. 15 Northern State Friday in Spearfish.
The Wolves jumped out to an early lead and took an 11-point advantage into the half at 37-26.
The Hardrockers fought back in the second and outscored Northern 37-32 and led 61-60 with three minutes to play on a 3-pointer by Mitchell Sueker with 3:20 to play.
Northern answered on a layup by Andrew Kallman and got a 3-pointer from Mason Stark for a four-point lead, but the Hardrockers pulled within two with 40 seconds remaining on a free throw and then a basket by Logan Elers.
Northern closed the scoring with a layup by Parker Fox with 17 seconds remaining and two free throws by Kallman with three seconds left.
Fox and Gabe King paced the Wolves with 14 points apiece, Tommy Chatman added 13 points and Kallman finished with 11.
For Mines, Sueker led the way with 17 points, while Elers finished with 14.
The Hardrockers (1-2) will close out the weekend against Augustana today at 5:30 p.m. Northern (1-2) faces Black Hills State at 7:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Northern State stops Yellow Jackets
The Northern State women's basketball team used solid second and fourth quarters to defeat Black Hills State 64-55 Friday night in Aberdeen, handing the Yellow jackets their first loss of the season.
The Yellow Jackets got off to a hot start and carried a 14-12 lead in the second quarter. The Wolves battled back in the second and outscored BHSU 18-12 to take a 30-26 lead into the half.
Northern added to its lead with a 14-13 fourth, before outscoring the Jackets 20-16 down the stretch.
Jessi Marti paced the Wolves with 21 points, while Brianna Kusler chipped in with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Morgan Ham led the way for BHSU with 11 points, Noora Parttimaa added 10 points and Racquel Wientjes finished with nine.
Black Hills State (3-1) will be back in action Nov. 23 when it hosts Wayne State College.