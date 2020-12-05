Vikings still committed to core, Jaguars starting over

The Vikings, despite having to let several key players on defense leave for cap savings, doubled down on the current core this year by extending the contracts of general manager Rick Spielman, head coach Mike Zimmer, quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook. They're 24-20-1 since the beginning of the 2018 season, including one win in the playoffs, and a 1-5 start this year put them in quite a bind. Four wins in the last five games have spurred them into the mix for the expanded postseason and suggested their resistance to rebuilding was merited.

"We don't really talk about playoff things or anything like that. We're just trying to get better each week, and part of it is the mentality of this football team since I've been here that has always been smart and tough and physical," Zimmer said. "So I continue to try to preach that message."

WARY FAVORITE

Though the Jaguars (1-10) were a 10-point underdog by midweek, the Vikings (5-6) haven't exactly been getting too comfortable with their recent rise. They lost to Dallas and needed a late rally to beat Carolina at home over the last two weeks, opponents with a combined 7-16 record.