Vikings survive Lions rally 19-17 on Joseph FG

Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 19-17 victory over the winless Lions on Sunday after new Detroit coach Dan Campbell successfully called for the go-ahead 2-point conversion try with 37 seconds left.

Joseph made four field goals, including a career-best 55-yarder, as the Vikings (2-3) casually played the field position game until the extra-safe strategy nearly cost them a must-have victory.

After Joseph's 49-yard attempt with 3:17 remaining strangely fell short, the Lions (0-5) went the other way for Austin Seibert's third field goal to pull within 16-9.

Alexander Mattison, who ably filled in for the injured Dalvin Cook with 153 total yards and a second quarter touchdown catch, had the ball ripped away by Jalen Reeves-Maybin on a third-and-7 run from the Minnesota 21 right after the 2-minute warning with Detroit out of timeouts.

Three plays later, D'Andre Swift had the Lions in the end zone with 7-yard run. Instead of settling for the tie, Campbell kept the offense on the field. Jared Goff, who had turnovers to end two drives that inside the 30, zinged a pass to KhaDarel Hodge on a crossing route in the front of the goal posts for the lead.