Defending Class AA state champion Rapid City Stevens sits second in the South Dakota Media preseason volleyball poll released Monday.
The Raiders collected four first-place votes and totaled 49 points to trail only Sioux Falls Washington in the first media poll of the 2019 season. The Warriors led the poll with 55 points.
Sioux Falls O’Gorman sits third, Watertown is fourth and Mitchell fifth.
Sioux Falls Christian received 12 first-place votes to easily outdistance second-place Miller for the top spot in the Class A poll.McCook Central-Montrose is third, while Elk Point-Jefferson and Parker round out the top five.
In Class B, Northwestern edged Warner for the No. 1 spot in the preseason poll. Chester Area, Faulkton Area and Faith also made the top five.
CLASS AA
Team;Pts;Pvs
1. S.F. Washington (6);55;3
2. R.C. Stevens (4);49;1
3. S.F. O'Gorman (3);44;2
4. Watertown (1);37;4
5. Mitchell;7;5
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley 5, Huron 4, Harrisburg 3, S.F. Roosevelt 3, Brookings 2, Aberdeen Central 1
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (12);68;1
2. Miller (1);50;2
3. McCook Central-Montrose (1);34;3
4. Elk Point-Jefferson;13;NR
5. Parker;10;NR
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: St. Thomas More 6, Winner 6, Aberdeen Roncalli 4, Dakota Valley 4, Wagner 4, Madison 3, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 2, R.C. Christian 2, Tea Area 2, Clark-Willow Lake 1, Mobridge-Pollock 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (6);62;1
2. Warner (8);59;2
3. Chester Area;35;3
4. Faulkton Area;20;NR
5. Faith;14;4
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Ethan 10, Burke 6, Kimball-White Lake 2, Sully Buttes 1