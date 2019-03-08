Custer High School graduate and Augustana University senior Clayton Wahlstrom is off to a strong start at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships in Cleveland.
Wahlstrom and teammate Colin Ayers both finished with two wins Friday to assure themselves of no worse than sixth place in the national tournament.
Wahlstrom, at 197 pounds, opened the tournament with a tough 6-4 win over Ethan Sherertz of Maryville (Mo).
Leading 2-1 in the fourth period against Ryan Vasbinder of McKendree (Ill.), Wahlstrom got Vasbinder on his chest for a two-point takedown and the 4-1 win.
He'll now take on on the nation's No.1 seed at 197, Vince Dietz of St. Cloud St. The defending national runner-up is 32-0 this season.
Ayers opened with a strong performance vs. George McGuire of Gannon (PA) University with a 9-4 win and slipped past Skyler Lykins of the Colorado School of Mines, 12-9.
Ayers will now take on James Wimer of Findlay University in Ohio. The junior is 29-11 this year.
Action begins to day 8 a.m. MT.
CSC's Grimes wins national long jump title
Chadron State College sophomore Isaac Grimes won the long jump by going 25 feet, 8 ¾ inches on his last jump to win the national title Friday at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kan.
CSC junior Ashton Hallsted finished fifth in the weight throw with a career-best mark of 66-5.
"They had a great day," said CSC Coach Riley Northrup. "Everything clicked for both of them. All of us are really happy."
Grimes, who was at the top of the long jump list entering the meet, led off with a jump of 24-10, but said he launched the attempt from well behind the board.
He hit 25-5 ½ on his third jump, moving him into third place in the preliminaries behind Ryan Brown and Kizan David, both of Lincoln University in Missouri. Their prelim marks were 25-6 ¾ and 25-6 ¼, respectively.
Moving into the finals, Grimes went 25-2 ½ and 25-4 before uncorking his winning jump of 25-8 ¾.
For Black Hills State University, the men's distance medley relay team finished in sixth place in a time of nine minutes, 49.67 seconds. The team consisted of Jordan Theisen, Tristan Hepp, Levi Fried and Jonah Theisen.
Colorado State-Pueblo won the race in 9:47, followed by Simon Fraser, Colorado Mines, Sioux Falls and Grand Valley State.
Former St. Thomas More standout Luke Julian was a member of the Colorado Mines relay team.
On Saturday, both Eric Keeble of South Dakota School of Mines and Jordyn Huneke of Black Hills State will compete in the women's pole vault. Keeble is ranked third in the country going into the event and Huneke is rated sixth.