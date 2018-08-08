If you say “carp,” I’ll say “no thanks.”
If you say “trout,” I'll say “catch and release.”
If you say “walleye,” I’ll say “frying pan.”
So I admit I had consumptive as well as journalistic motives as I watched Michelle Bucholz maneuver the 18-foot, flat-bottomed Game, Fish & Parks Department boat alongside the dock at the Sheridan Lake Marina, nudging it up close enough for me to step aboard.
Bucholz and her summer-intern crew — college students Bri Becher and Derrick Hartl — were checking nets set primary for yellow perch. And with good reason. Perch rank with rainbow trout as the most sought-after fish in Sheridan Lake.
Sheridan is a popular, well-used fishing water close to Rapid City, so managing the naturally reproducing perch population, as well as the stocked rainbow trout and other fish, is essential GF&P business.
But in my ride-along with the crew, I was most interested in the walleyes stocked last fall as 5-inch-long advanced fingerlings. This was the first GF&P walleye stocking in the lake. And Bucholz and her crew were watching for them as they pulled nets in regular summer survey work.
During two days on Sheridan, the crew caught plenty of perch, along with northern pike — including about a 12-pounder the afternoon I was there — and some really nice stocked rainbow trout, which averaged about 16 inches.
Then there were the white suckers, native fish that, as their name implies, suck for a living — vacuuming up bottom muck filled with algae and invertebrates and other wiggly, wobbly little bits of plant and protein.
Which brings us to the spoiler alert: There were no walleyes in the nets. Not this time.
But Bucholz and GF&P’s area fisheries supervisor, Jake Davis, know some walleyes survived the stocking. A 10-incher turned up during spring surveys for bass in Sheridan. And ice anglers reported catching a few 8- to 9-inch walleyes there last winter.
So some are out there now swimming around, getting bigger. The hope is that catchable-sized walleyes will soon follow, as GF&P determines whether the legislatively declared state fish will have a place in Sheridan and in smaller Stockade Lake near Custer, where walleyes were also stocked.
“We had a list of Black Hills reservoirs on the table and came to the conclusion that those are probably the two best reservoirs to try,” Davis said.
GF&P went through a series of public and staff meetings and consultations before picking Sheridan and Stockade. Currently, walleye lovers hereabouts must go to Angostura Reservoir near Hot Springs or Belle Fourche Reservoir near Belle Fourche to scratch the walleye itch.
Which I do, because it’s an itch worth scratching.
Walleyes are delicious, after all, and loved by anglers across the state. But they also are predators that in higher numbers can hurt other species. So any introduction must be carefully considered before it occurs.
GF&P held public meetings to get angler opinions and also considered the possibility of stocking walleyes in Pactola and Deerfield reservoirs.
"There were a certain number of anglers who wanted walleyes in there, but others who wanted those lakes to be focused on cold-water species (trout),” Davis said.
Pactola and Deerfield were ruled out because of potential impacts on important naturally reproducing trout there. And walleye itch or not, I like that decision.
Walleyes are expected to fit in at Sheridan, however, and possibly Stockade, even though reproduction is likely to be limited. Regular walleye stockings will almost certainly be needed. So will regular monitoring, with nets and fish crews and summer days spent in 18-foot aluminum boats slow-motoring across the lake.
Which means I’ll be back on that dock next year, hoping for a ride.