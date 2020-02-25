Walker bundle of nerves after touring Hall of Fame

That's easy to understand considering Walker's past. His boyhood dreams were filled with skates and hockey sticks, not bats and gloves. His older brother, Carey, was a goaltender drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 1977, and Larry was going to follow in his footsteps.

"My dream was to play hockey. That's what I wanted to do," Walker said. "A Canadian kid growing up playing hockey, Hall of Fame for me was the Hockey Hall of Fame. It wasn't the Baseball Hall of Fame."

Walker tried for two years in Junior A hockey and found little success. That was the turning point.

"I failed both years," he said. "My last year they were going to send me to Junior B in Swift Current (Saskatchewan). I remember driving to Swift Current, saw the rink, and ... decided to pack it in. Baseball found me after that."

Introduced to the game by his dad, who played semipro ball in the 1950s for the old Vancouver Mounties of the Pacific Coast League, Walker landed in an amateur league back home. He also excelled at fast-pitch softball.

"That's where I really, I think, learned how to hit," he said. "Guys were throwing windmill softball from 40 feet away. The year before I signed a professional contract, that's what I played in. I was the MVP of the men's league at 16 years old."