Black Hills State University cross country coach Scott Walkinshaw was recently inducted into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. He was honored for his coaching resume leading the Yellow Jackets over 11 years in the NAIA. The induction ceremony took place at the 2019 NAIA Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
"I feel extremely honored to be selected into the NAIA Hall of Fame. I would like to thank former BHSU standout distance runner Dennis Newell for his nomination and the NAIA Selection Committee," said Coach Walkinshaw. "The Hall of Fame was never a thought, but is a testament to the unbelievable student athletes who have come through BHSU. It is amazing to think about what they did while they were here, and I'm full of pride of what they have become. I would also like to thank all my assistant coaches throughout the years and those who supported and continue to support cross country and track and field at Black Hills State University."
Walkinshaw is about to enter his 22nd year as head cross country coach at Black Hills State. He also served as head coach of the track and field teams and now serves as an assistant coach, focusing on coaching the team's distance runners.
When Walkinshaw started at BHSU in 1998, just two men and five women were on the cross country team. By 1999, the women's team won the South Dakota Iowa Conference championship and the men placed second in the final year of the conference.
As a result, the South Dakota Sports Writers selected Lisa (Reynolds) Bomengen as the South Dakota College Female Athlete of the Year in 1999-2000. The men's cross country team was named the South Dakota Sports Writers Collegiate Team of the Year and Walkinshaw was named College coach of the year, both following the 2000-01 season. Walkinshaw was named the NAIA National Coach of the Year in 2000-01, as well.
You have free articles remaining.
After joining the Dakota Athletic Conference in 2000, Walkinshaw cross country and track and field teams won 10 of 11 conference team titles. The BH he men placed first nine of the 11 years and finished second the other two seasons.
Overall, Walkinshaw-coached athletes won 13 individual cross country conference champions. In addition, 69 women and 71 men earned all-conference honors.
Nationally, Walkinshaw coached four national meet runner-up teams, and Black Hills State finished in the top 10 nationally 17 times. From 2000-2008, BHSU was the only school to qualify both the men's and women's cross country teams for the national meet. Thirty-two runners earned All-American honors under coach Walkinshaw.
Black Hills State won the NAIA Combined Team National Championship in 2000, and followed that up with a second place combined finish in both 2001 and 2002. The combined teams were third in 2005 and 2006, fourth in 2010 and fifth in 2003.