Walkinshaw officially retires at Black Hills State

As the 2020 track season gets under way, there will be a familiar face noticeably absent from the coaching staff. Head cross country coach and former head track and field coach Scott Walkinshaw has retired after 22 years of coaching.
Walkinshaw took over the program from Dave Little in 1998. He came up from Odessa College where he had served as the head coach for women's cross country/ track & field.
"I was in a unique situation to hire my replacement," said Little, who also served as the BHSU athletic director. "I was very passionate about track and field and wanted to make sure my successor had the same drive. Reflecting back, I am very happy and incredibly impressed with what Scott did with the program, and more importantly, what he did for the people involved with the program over the years."
The Walkinshaw era almost never happened.
"About two weeks after we arrived in Spearfish, a huge low settled over the town," said Walkinshaw. "The storm wasn't over the western South Dakota, it wasn't over the Black Hills, it was centered over Spearfish and we got hit with over 18 inches of snow in mid-September. We had just moved up from Texas and I remember Laurie saying that if the storm had hit a week earlier that we would've turned the moving track around in a heartbeat. We had so many calls from friends and families asking us how we were enjoying our South Dakota welcome."
It was a good thing Walkinshaw was undeterred by the weather as he racked up quite a list of accomplishments during his reign. As head track and field/ cross country coach from 1998-2008, he was named the Dakota Athletic Conference Coach of the Year 19 times, seven time NAIA Region III Coach of the Year, six time South Dakota Cross Country/Track Coaches Association Coach of the Year, and was named the 2000 NAIA National Coach of the Year. He also was named the 2001 South Dakota Sportswriters College Coach of the Year (this award includes all coaches from all the collegiate sports).
Also during this time, a combined 199 individual athletes including members of relay teams were NAIA All-Americans. Of those 218 athletes, 25 walked away as national champions.
"What really kept this going was the drive of the athletes," said Walkinshaw. "Each team, each generation of athlete had the drive to be better than the previous. Every individual and every group wanted to make their own mark on the program."
In 2008, Walkinshaw stepped down as the head track and field coach to focus on his health but he continued to the lead the distance squad as the head cross country coach.
"Coach Walkinshaw has been a staple here at BHSU since arriving in 1998, and the cross country and track and field programs have benefited greatly from his efforts," said current head track and field coach Seth Mischke. "Moving the programs into the DII era was a challenging experience, but one I enjoyed taking on with Coach W. It was a pleasure working with him for the past eight and one-half years and I know he will enjoy this new chapter in his life."
In the few years before Black Hills State moved to NCAA Division II, Walkinshaw picked up five more DAC Coach of the Year awards. He also coached 19 more All-Americans and saw Wendy O'Lexey to two national championships in the marathon and Trent Waage to one.
Under Walkinshaw's tutelage in the NAIA years, the BHSU cross country team was the only program in the nation to have both the men's and women's team competing at the national championship from 2000 to 2008. His teams finished runner-up four times, third place six times, and from 2000-2002 finished runner up in the combined team scoring. In all there were 17 top ten team finishes.
All these achievements culminated in Walkinshaw being inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2019.
"Everyone talks a lot about the success the program had on the course and track, but we were truly successful elsewhere," commented Walkinshaw. "Academics were always important to the program and it shows. I have met some of the smartest people I know coaching and many of them have returned to their local communities and are highly successful."
After a tough two-year transition where Black Hills was ineligible for the post season, Walkinshaw boldly lead the distance team into a new era: the NCAA Division II Era. Success was not hard to find.
In 2013, the inaugural NCAA Division II year, Walkinshaw coached Mitch Kraft to the national championships in cross country to become the first D2 All-American in Black Hills State University History. He then led the 2015 men's cross country team to the XC National Championship, another first in BHSU history.
The 2015 season, was marred by tragedy with the untimely passing of Gage McSpadden. That loss had a profound effect on Walkinshaw.
"I was deeply affected by the loss of Gage," reflected Walkinshaw. "One night Laurie told me that I wasn't the same coach or person that I had been before. I think she was right, but I saw the resilience of the team that year and the outpouring of support from the community and alumni and knew we could keep moving forward."
That tragedy however sprung an opportunity, and the Gage McSpadden Endowment scholarship was created. Future Yellow Jackets will now benefit from this lasting legacy.
"Scott exemplifies what being a great human being is all about. I always felt Scott lived his life to help others, and to make those around him become the best version of themselves," said former BHSU athlete and current University of Mary head track and field coach Dennis Newell. "I watched the genuine relationships he formed and positive impacts he made with genuine sincerity. Scott has and will continue to be a positive influence on so many people in his life. I feel very lucky to have had him in my life to help me become the man I am today. I think a lot of people that have in his life would feel the same way."
Following the 2015 XC season, Walkinshaw spent no time resting on his laurels when he coached freshman Jonah Theisen to a national title in the steeplechase, another first in Yellow Jacket History.
Overall from 2013 until his retirement last month, Walkinshaw coached 26 NCAA D2 All-Americans counting relay teams, took three teams to the national cross country championships, and in addition to the 2016 steeplechase champion, coached two national runner-ups individuals. Theisen again in the steeplechase and Alec Baldwin in the mile. Baldwin holds the fourth fastest Outdoor Mile in Division II.
"You can forget almost everything else, if I had to pick one thing that really stood out to me during my time at BHSU, it's the relationships. The funny, corny but often serious times when you get to know athletes as individuals. I'm not talking about the 11 marriages where I coached both athletes that sprung out of the teams I coached, but the unique impact each athlete had on me and I hope I had on them. Really it was a privilege to coach so many good athletes here at BHSU who were committed to excellence. Coaching is journey, a day to day journey getting things done and seeing growth over long periods of time. I want thank all my assistant coaches over the years, it truly would not have been possible without them and their contributions to the program. Finally, thank you to everyone who has supported the program over the years."