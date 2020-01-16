Walkinshaw officially retires at Black Hills State

"You can forget almost everything else, if I had to pick one thing that really stood out to me during my time at BHSU, it's the relationships. The funny, corny but often serious times when you get to know athletes as individuals. I'm not talking about the 11 marriages where I coached both athletes that sprung out of the teams I coached, but the unique impact each athlete had on me and I hope I had on them. Really it was a privilege to coach so many good athletes here at BHSU who were committed to excellence. Coaching is journey, a day to day journey getting things done and seeing growth over long periods of time. I want thank all my assistant coaches over the years, it truly would not have been possible without them and their contributions to the program. Finally, thank you to everyone who has supported the program over the years."