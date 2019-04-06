The Wall girls' and boys' track teams had little trouble with the rest of the field at the Wall Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagle girls won with 95, followed by Rapid City Central with 76 and New Underwood with 66. Rapid City Christian took fourth with 59 and Edgemont finished fifth with 48.
Individually, Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White River had a big day as she came away with victories in four events. Those events included the 100 meter dash (12.96 seconds), 200 (26.33), 400 (1:01.07) and 800 (2:32.40).
Cooper McLaughlin of Wall was the only other multiple event winner on the girls' side, finishing first in the shot put (36-feet, 4 inches) and the discus (100-3).
On the boys’ side, the Eagles ran away with the team win, finishing the day with a score of 126.5. Timber Lake took second with 93, New Underwood earned third with 64, followed by Rapid City Christian with 48 and Philip with 45.
Wall dominated the relay races en route to winning the 4x100 (46.26), the 4x200 (1:35.46), the 4x400 (3:44.14) and the 4x800 (9:42.06).
Individually, the Eagles were led by Andrew Law, who took the top spot in the 110 meter hurdles in 15.18, and the 300 meter hurdles in 41.49.
Other multiple event winners include Kuper Heck of Timber Lake and Reed Ohrtman of Kadoka Area.
Heck finished first in the 400 meter (52.88) and 800 (2:07.53), while Ohrtman won the shot put (43-03) and the discus (114-08).
For complete results of the meet, go online at www.rapidcityjournal.com.
Chamberlain girls have big day in Winner
The Chamberlain girls' track team had a more than productive day at the Winner Invitational led by a trio of multiple event winners.
Avany Long led the way for the Cubs with three individual victories, starting with a win in the 100 meter hurdles in 16.62. She also went on to win the 300 hurdles in 48.88, as well as the long jump (15-10.75).
Allison Hough and Mady Handel of Chamberlain finished the day with a pair of wins as well. Hough picked up her wins in the 1600 meter race (5:30.80) and the 3200 meter race (12:41.89), while Handel won the shot put (32-08) and the discus (102-11).
On the boys side of competition, JD Carter of Stanley County was the only multiple event winner as he took the spots in the 100 meter race (11.50) as well as the 200 (22.99).
High School Baseball
Pierre runs past Douglas in doubleheader
The Pierre baseball team had little trouble as it cruised past the Patriots on Saturday.
The Governors scored a 15-1 victory in the opening game of the doubleheader, and shut out Douglas 20-0 in the second game.
In the first matchup, Pierre took a 3-0 lead at the end of two innings, before scoring five runs in the fourth and seven more in the fifth.
The Patriots scored their only run of the game in the bottom half of the fifth. Brad Anderson led Douglas with one hit and one RBI.
Andrew Coverdale and Jack Maher paced Pierre with three RBIs apiece.
The Governors put the game away early in their afternoon affair, scoring 12 runs in the first, followed by six more in the second.
Coverdale finished the second game with a pair of hits and four RBIs.
The Patriots (0-9) will travel to Sturgis on Monday.