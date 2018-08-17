WALL — The 2017 football season ended earlier than Wall would have liked, so the Eagles made sure this season started off with a bang.
Behind 490 yards of total offense, Wall blew by New Underwood at home 39-0 Friday night.
“One of our goals prior to week one was to pitch a shutout in our first game,” Wall coach Lex Heathershaw said. “Our guys came through. My hats off to our guys. They communicated, we had great leadership and they came through."
The Eagles gave up only 27 yards of total offense.
“We were never very far away; we were just constantly a little away,” New Underwood coach Brady Carmichael said. “We just need to clean up our technique. Wall played well, they played to the whistle every play.”
The scoring started on the first drive for Wall when Braden McDonnell took the ball in from 1-yard out. He would finish the game with 80 rushing yards on only five carries.
By the end of the first quarter, Wall led 15-0 off the McDonnell touchdown, a safety and a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Bielmaier to Tack Tines. The Eagles punched in another touchdown when Bielmaier found Cash Wilson for a 30-yard touchdown.
Bielmaier ended the day 12-of-16 passing for 210 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
“I think the big thing is never to allow the defense to get into a rhythm,” Heathershaw said. “When we play offense, it’s kind of a down and distance type thing, using your short yardage as best you can.”
Despite the big win, Heathershaw said he wished he had seen his offense punch in two other red-zone scoring chances. One ended in a turnover on downs and the other ended in a fumble.
“Those type of things, against great teams, you’re probably not walking away with a win,” he said.
The Eagles came out in the second half and got a field goal and a 30-yard touchdown run from Cooper McConaghy to lead 32-0 going into the final quarter. McConaghy ended the game with 19 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown. Wall outgained New Underwood on the ground 280-29.
With the clock running in the fourth quarter, Wall got one more touchdown from Bielmaier, who hooked up with McConaghy for a 28-yard strike.
Still, Heathershaw said there are plenty of places where Wall can improve. Getting off the ball of defense, taking better angles when blocking to avoid penalties were the main things he said he wanted cleaned up.
“One of the things that we have to constantly remind our guys of is that we need to practice hard,” he said. “Teams know that we’ve been a solid ballclub, so we get everyone’s best. New Underwood played well tonight, they had some guys up front that we struggled with at times. They’re not a bad team by any means.”
For New Underwood, it is time to pick up the pieces and move on. Carmichael said he doesn’t want one loss to derail the entire season.
“Like we told our guys, you have to have a short memory in sports,” he said. “We have to put this loss behind us and clean up. We have the ability to play a better game than this. We know that if we play well, they’re not 39 points better than us, we just let them be tonight.”
For Wall, despite the win, the next week will be focused on cleaning up the mistakes the Eagles did make.
“Lyman comes up next week, and they’re probably one of our top opponents,” Heathershaw said. “I don’t think they lost a ton of guys, and we won’t have film on them. We’re looking forward next week to Lyman and hopefully we’ll come back 2-0.”
Carmichael said the Tigers can come away from the loss with some positives as they prepare for next week’s game.
“We definitely had some positives,” he said. “We had some young guys that stepped up and made big plays, we just didn’t stack enough good plays in a row.”
Wall’s game against Lyman kicks off at 6 p.m., while New Underwood hosts Rapid City Christian at 7 p.m..