Wall's Schaack competes in The American Semifinals

A Mid-Plains Community College steer wrestler is vying for the biggest paycheck of his life in Fort Worth, Texas this week.

Wynn Schaack of Wall is working his way up the ranks in the semifinals of RFD-TV’s The American — the world’s richest one-day rodeo.

“It’s exciting,” said Schaack. “Being at this level has definitely made my competition stronger. It has been a lot of fun.”

The event pits the top athletes in the world from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association against up-and-coming champions from the semifinals. The total payout through qualifiers, the semifinals and The American, itself, is $2.35 million.

Schaack has had a good run so far. He made it to the the semifinals by competing at three qualifying jackpots — one in Montana, one in Texas and one in Rock Springs, Wyo., where he took the reserve champion steer wrestling title at the National High School Rodeo Association Finals.

A total of 170 steer wrestlers qualified for The American SemiFinals this year. Schaack advanced to the top 30 on Monday — winning the second round of slack with a time of 3.6 seconds.

