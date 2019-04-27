For several minutes Saturday, Wall’s Cash Wilson and St. Thomas More’s Jacob Hyde walked away from the 400-meter dash at the Black Hills Classic not officially knowing who had actually won the race.
At the time, neither really cared.
In a photo finish, it was Wilson who came out on top at 49.68 seconds to 49.73 for Hyde.
“I was just trying to chase down Jacob Hyde. He’s a freak … he’s freakishly fast,” Wilson said. “I was chasing him and trying to catch up with him the whole time.
“It was a good race, it was fun,” Wilson said.
Hyde said he had a hunch that Wilson had passed him right at the finish line. Despite the loss, he too said it was a good race.
“There’s no way I would have been going that hard at the end if it wasn’t for him (Wilson),” Hyde said. “Props to him for pushing me.”
It was only the second time Wilson had run the 400 all season, so he was thrilled with the results.
“I’m pretty happy. I’m hoping I PR’d there,” he said. “I don’t k now. I think I did.”
He did.
Even with his success against one of the top Class A sprinters in the state, Wilson said he isn’t even sure if he will run the 400 (individually) at the state meet. He and the Eagles are all about the relays — they won the Class B sprint medley relay last season at the state meet in Rapid City.
He said the Eagles are concentrating on the 4X100, 4X200, the sprint medley and the 4X400. On Saturday, he also ran the 4X100 and 4X200.
His main goal this season to bring the championship trophy to Wall.
“Win the team title, that’s what I want to do,” said Wilson, also an outstanding saddle bronc rodeo rider in the state. For Wall, that’s what we are going for as a team.
“We’ll be first or second, for sure. It will be close.”
Hyde, the defending 200 Class A champion, had plenty of success on the day, winning the 100 (11.01) and 200 (22.26). He feels like things are starting to go in that direction.
“It was a little rough start, but it is clicking now,” Hyde said. ‘I’m starting to get the times down and better starts and everything.”
Another Cavalier who is clicking is senior pole vaulter Jens Christensen, who just missed, literally, setting a meet record in the event.
After making 14-6, a personal best, Christensen missed three times at 15-1, which would have bested the meet record of 15-0.
The last two were close misses, especially the final attempt. The second attempt he just clipped the bar with his arm and the second and final time he hit the bar with his chest.
“I definitely was way over that last bar, I just hit it on the way down,” said Christensen, who won State A last season at 14-0. “I just need to correct some form. But I felt good today.”
To avoid those close misses, Christensen said it takes a lot more working out and a lot more speed.
“I just need a lot of help from my team just to get faster and work harder,” he said.
Although the area got a little snow overnight and it was a cool afternoon in Sturgis, Christensen said it was a near perfect day to vault.
“Having no wind here (with the wind block by the nearby hills) is a great advantage. That’s why I love Sturgis so much, because of this cliff,” he said. “I wish it was a bit warmer, but it still felt like it was a pretty good day.”
Saturday was his PR by three-fourth of an inch. He’s hoping to get 16-2 by the end of the season.
“It will take a lot of hard work,” Christensen said.
Alec Rigert of Sheridan won two events, the 110 hurdles (15.18) and the 300 hurdles (39.48).
Also in the boys’ division, individual winners were Ethan Brenneman of Sturgis in the 800 (1:55.90), Garett Avery of Sheridan in the 1,600 (4:30.74), Reese Charest of Sheridan in the 3,200 (10:22.29), Shane Collins of Bison in the shot put (50-6), Jack Maher of Pierre in the discus (154-4), David Severson of Douglas in the high jump (6-1), Remar Pitter of Campbell County in the long jump (21-4) and Alec Keffeler of Sturgis in the triple jump (43-7).
Custer freshman Josey Wahlstrom was as surprised that she won the girls’ 400 as much as anyone in the stadium. Maybe even more surprised.
“I wasn’t expecting to win it, I guess. I was just trying to get a good time, like one minute, just faster,” Wahlstrom said.
She finished in 1:00.90, almost two seconds ahead of Campbell County’s Sydalee Brown.
“My last 400 was like a 1:04, so going in there and getting a 1 minute and winning it, I know that was just surprising to me as a freshman,” Wahlstrom said.
“I just had determination to get to the finish line as fast as possible so I could be done running,” she added with a laugh.
The season has progressed slower than usual, she said, because of how many meets they have had. Saturday was a good step in the right direction.
“I keep getting faster, so that is all that matters,” Wahlstrom said.
Wahlstrom, who competed on the varsity last season as an 8th-grader, said her main goal is not for herself, but for team.
She said the outlook this season is very bright for Custer.
“We’re really young, but we work really hard at practice and in meets and we encourage everyone to get better,” she said.
Rapid City Central’s Hannah Young had a big day, winning two events — the 100 (12.38) and the 200 (25.57) and helped anchor two Cobbler winning relays (4X100 50.02 and 4X200 in 1:46.52). Her teammates were Haleigh Young, Peyton Bagley and Lauren Sperlich in the 4X100 and Hayleigh Young, Alyssa Burke and Sperlich in the 4X200.
Hailey Jones of Moorcroft, Wyo., and Jordan Christensen of Sheridan, Wyo., both came away with two wins. Jones won the 800 in 2:20.89 and the 1,600 in 5:13.05, while Christensen won the shot put (40-2 ½) and the discus (135-2).
Other girls’ individual winners were Rachel Petersburg of Sheridan in the 100 hurdles (15.78), Piper O’Dell of Sheridan in the 300 hurdles (48.52), Madyson Godwin of Sheridan in the high jump (5-1), Madisyn Trupe of Rapid City Stevens in the pole vault (11-3), Nyemi Moore of Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo.) in the long jump and Makayla Keffeler of Sturgis in the triple jump (34-9 ¾).