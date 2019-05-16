The Wall girls’ and boys’ track and field teams dominated at the Region 7B Meet Thursday afternoon in Lyman.
On the girls’ side of competition, the Eagles finished with a score of 162.5, followed by Kadoka Area with 88 and Philip with 86.5.
Caelyn Valandra-Prue had a big day for White River as she finished in the top spot in four individual events.
She won the 100-meter dash in 12.73 seconds, the 200 (26.01), the 400 (57.62) and the 800 (2:44.57).
Jolie Dugan of Jones County won the 1,600 in 5:48.33 and the 3,200 (12:29.09), while Portia Wiebers of New Underwood finished in first in the 100 meter hurdles (17.49) and the 300 hurdles (51.18).
Other winners on the girls’ side include Jones County in the 1,600 sprint medley (4:45.71), Cooper McLaughlin of Wall in the shot put (35-10), Kiarra Moses of Philip in the discus throw (121-6), Kaylee Eisenbraun of Kadoka in the high jump (4-11), Cerington Jones of New Underwood in the long jump (16-6 ¼); Ava Dinger of Wall in the triple jump (30-11 ½) and Bobbi Jarvi of Philip in the pole vault (7-0).
The Wall boys topped the rest of its field with 169 points. Lyman was second with 128 and New Underwood rounded out the top three with 70.
The Eagles finished with two multiple event winners, including Andrew Law and Tack Tines. Law took the top spots in the 110 hurdles (15.50) and the 300 hurdles (44.45), while Tines won the long jump (20-9) and triple jump (41-6).
There were three other multiple event winners, including Nick Sayler of White River in the 100 (11.38) and 200 (22.90), Jalen Little of Lower Brule in the 1,600 (4:50.26) and 3,200 (1:00.78) and Jadeon Biggers of Lyman in the shot put (41.03 ¼) and discus (131-01).
Other individual winners on the boys’ side include Cash Wilson of Wall in the 400 (50.59), Marcus Herber of Kadoka in the 800 (2:05.84), Brad Lebeda of Lyman in the high jump (6-5) and Stockton McClanahan of Lyman in the pole vault (9-9).
Timber Lake boys, Newell girls win at 8B meet
The Class 8B track and field athletes took center stage in Lemmon looking to impress before the state meet starts next weekend.
On the boys’ side of competition, Timber Lake had little trouble as it ran past the rest of the field with 199.50 points. Lemmon took second with 120 and Faith finished third with 84.
Individually, Isaac Kraft led the way for Timber Lake, winning a trio of events on the day. Kraft started with a win in the 100 (11.63), followed by victories in the high jump (6-1) and the triple jump (41-1).
The only other multiple event winner on the boys’ side was Shane Collins of Bison, as he won the shot put (54-3 ¼) and discus (153-2).
Other individual winners include Tucker Kraft of Timber Lake in the 200 (23.65), Payton Burtzlaff of Newell in the 400 (54.23), Kuper Heck of Timber Lake in the 800 (2:02.95), Rhaecine Sam of Wakpala in the 1,600 (4:43.26), Lane Krautschun of Bison in the 3,200 (11:19.27), Dillon Reede of Lemmon in the 110 hurdles (15.72), Zach Bertolotto of McIntosh in the 300 hurdles (42.83), Cody Thompson of Lemmon in the pole vault (10-3) and Jackson Harrison of Timber Lake in the long jump (19-3 ½).
On the girls’ side, Newell ran past the competition with 150, Lemmon was second with 116 and Timber Lake finished third with 96.
Shay Kraft of Timber Lake won three events, including the 200 (28.49), 400 (1:04.02) and triple jump (34-0¼).
The only other multiple event winners were Dana Youngberg of Newell and Lauren Baumberger of McIntosh. Youngberg won the shot put (35-9) and discus (116-8), while Baumberger won the 800 (2:41.04) and high jump (4-05).
Other winners on the girls’ side include Robin Kilness of Faith in the 100 (13.47), Kayden Steele of Newell in the 1,600 (5:59.26), Emily Faughn of Lemmon in the 3,200 (13:32.75), Karissa Rasmussen of Harding County in the 100 hurdles (17.94), Kiley Schuchard of Bison in the 300 hurdles (52.81), Tayte Kohn of Lemmon in the pole vault (7-0) and Carlie Lawrence of Timber Lake in the long jump (14-4 ¾).
Girls Golf
You have free articles remaining.
Stevens, Sundby lead at WRC
Led by Emmy Sundby, the Rapid City Stevens girls’ golf team held the top spot at the end of the opening day of the West River Challenge at Meadowbrook on Thursday.
The Raiders lead the rest of the field with 182, followed by Spearfish with 191 and Douglas with 233.
Sundby is leading the way on the individual side of competition with 38, Molly Schwartz of Douglas is second with 44, Ainsley Sabers of Sturgis and Taylor Witt of Stevens are tied for third with 46 apiece and Tanna Phares of Stevens rounded out the top five with 48.
The second round of the tournament kicks off Monday at Boulder Canyon Country Club at 3:30 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
Post 320 sweeps Spearfish 164
The Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team earned a pair of wins over Spearfish Post 164 on Thursday.
The Stars kicked off the doubleheader with an 18-1 win, before earning a 13-1 victory in the nightcap.
Post 320 wasted no time in the first game as it scored eight runs in the first inning. It would add another run in the second, five runs in the third and four more in the fourth to put the game away early.
Devin Jacobs led the Stars with four RBIs on three hits, while Carter Stonecipher finished with three RBIs on a pair of hits.
Drew Gusso paced Spearfish with a hit and an RBI.
In the second game, the Stars opened with five runs in the first, but Post 164 answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning. Post 320 added four runs in the fifth and three in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Wyatt Hunt led the Stars with three hits and two RBIs, while Ian Krump chipped in with two hits and two RBIs.
Rapid City Post 320 (6-2) will play a doubleheader with the Outlaw Baseball Club Sunday in Miles City, Mont., starting at 11 a.m.
Spearfish Post 164 (1-4) is at Rapid City Post 22 on Wednesday.
High School Baseball
Cavaliers cruise past Lead-Deadwood
The St. Thomas More baseball team kicked off the Region 4B playoffs with an easy win as it cruised past the Golddiggers for a 23-4 victory.
No other information was made available for this game.
St. Thomas More will continue postseason play against Hot Springs on Monday.