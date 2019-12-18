The Tiospa Zina boys' basketball team jumped out to an 18-point halftime lead and rolled to 68-52 win over Marty Indian in the first day of the 43rd annual Lakota Nation Invitational at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Tiospa Zina led 38-20 at halftime. Marty Indian had a slight 32-30 edge in the final 16 minutes.
Caleb Barse paced the Wambdi with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Jameson Pratt scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jesiah Redbear had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Maximillion Zephier and Craig Small led Marty Indian with eight points each.
OMAHA NATION 83, LITTLE WOUND 70: Sakoy Webster scored 28 points and Kaden Sheridan tossed in 27 to lead Omaha Nation, Neb., to the win over the Mustangs.
Webster made 8 of 11 field goal attempts and 5 of 7 3-pointers on his way to leading all scorers. Sheridan made 9 of 13 shots and 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Omaha Nation made 27 of 44 field goal attempts as a team, a 61.4% shooting clip, and 11 of 21 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Mustangs had three players score in double figures. Carlos Plenty Arrows and Andres DuBray and led Little Wound with 13 points each. Plenty Arrows made 6 of 9 attempts from the floor, while DuBray made 5 of 8 shots.
TODD COUNTY 59, CUSTER 54: The Falcons rallied in the second half to stop the Wildcats.
Custer led 24-22 at the break, but Todd county outscored the Wildcats 37-30 in the second half.
Tyson Iyotte had a big game for Todd County with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists, Jacob Wike also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Jace Kelley led all scorers with 27 points for Custer, hitting 9-of-11 from the field and also finishing with three steals.
RED CLOUD 68, CRAZY HORSE 20: Red Cloud jumped out to a 40-8 lead by halftime as the Crusaders ran past Crazy Horse.
Adriano Rama and Jhett Knight led Red Cloud with 10 points each, while Beau Donovan, Jules Ecoffey and Jarron Big Horn all tossed in eight points. Ten Crusaders reached the scoring column.
Red Cloud hit on 28 of 44 field goal attempts, a 63.6% shooting rate.
Jacob Zundel scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Crazy Horse. Brian Yellow Elk followed with six points.
WHITE RIVER 64, SANTEE 34: White River had five players score in doubles as the Tigers cruised to a 64-34 win over Santee, Neb.
Joe Sayler hit 8 of 10 shots from the floor on his way to scoring a game-high 21 points for White River, which made 40 of 60 field goal attempts as a team. Kyler Valandra finished with 15 points, Tanner Young and Nick Sayler scored 11 each and Dylan Marshall added 10 points for the Tigers.
Romeo White scored 10 points and Austin Saul grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for Santee.
CROW CREEK 67, OELRICHS 42: The Chieftains had four players score in double figures in the win over the Tigers.
Crow Creek led from the start, up 38-21 at halftime.
Teron Sazue paced the Chieftains with 18 points, while Luke Wells scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Izaiah Sorace finished with 12 points and Trevin McBride scored 10 points.
Jeremiah Braveheart led Oelrichs with seven points.
CHEYENNE EAGLE-BUTTE 84, LOWER BRULE 55: The Braves scored 52 points in the first half and ran past the Sioux.
Leading 52-33 at halftime, the Braves had a modest 32-22 edge in the second half.
Five Braves scored in double figures, led by Leon Brown Otter with 19 points, followed by Trevis Lofton with 16, Spencer Moran with 12, Mheki Moran with 11 and Rance Harrison with 10.
Baptise Pourier and Brian LaRoache, Jr. both scored 17 for the Sioux.
Girls Games
PINE RIDGE 72, CRAZY HORSE 20: Pine Ridge had 12 players reach the scoring column as the Thorpes knocked off Crazy Horse.
Madison Brown led the way for Pine Ridge with 16 points. Shyleigh Richards chipped in 12 points for the Thorpes, who built a 42-10 lead by halftime and finished with 24 steals as a team.
Sequioa Bettelyoun hit a pair of 3-pointers and Crazy Horse with 11 points.
CROW CREEK 76, OMAHA NATION 40: Kaylee Wells scored 26 points to lead Crow Creek to a big win over Omaha Nation, Neb.
The Lady Chieftains built a 50-26 lead by halftime on their way to advancing to the championship quarterfinals Thursday.
Haylee Langdeau made 5 of 8 field goal attempts on her way to scoring 11 points for Crow Creek. Wells finished with seven steals and five rebounds, both game highs.
Deondra Blackbird made 8 of 12 shots from the floor on her way to leading Omaha Nation with 19 points. Karleigh Miller followed with 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting.
RED CLOUD 71, SANTEE 29: The Crusaders jumped out to a 53-19 lead by halftime as Red Cloud knocked off Santee, Neb.
Sharissa Haas and Stevi Fallis, who hit 3 of 4 3-point attempts, scored 15 points apiece to lead Red Cloud, which had 11 players scoring during its opening-round victory.
Heaven Rave scored nine points to lead Santee. Hannah Sheridan followed with eight points and a game-high nine rebounds.
WHITE RIVER 75, OELRICHS 25: Caelyn Valandra-Prue hit all 10 of her free throw attempts on her way to scoring a game-high 33 points to lead the Tigers to a 50-point win..
Trinity White Hat hit 5 of 9 field goal attempts and finished with 12 points for White River.
Jada Rouillard made 5 of 10 field goal attempts and scored 13 points to lead Oelrichs.
CUSTER 51, LOWER BRULE 40: The Wildcats overcame a low-scoring first half to stop the Sioux.
Custer led by just an 18-15 score at halftime, before opening things up a bit and using a 33-25 edge in the final half.
Josey Wahlstrom, Kelsey Herman and Kellyn Kortemeyer all scored 10 points for Custer, while Kortemeyer also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Teneyah LaRoche scored 10 points for Lower Brule, with Caleigh Little and Courtney Traversie both scoring eight points.
CHEYENNE EAGLE-BUTTE 46, MARTY INDIAN 38: Cheyenne Eagle-Butte had the slight edge in both halves to win the battle of the Braves.
Cheyenne Eagle-Butte led 24-21 at halftime and outscored Marty Indian 22-17 in the second half.
Mia Paris led Cheyenne Eagle-Butte with 10 points and Hawk Blair scored 15 points to lead Marty Indian.
LITTLE WOUND 76, TIOSPA ZINA 28: The Mustangs held the Wambdi to just four points in the second half for the big win.
Little Wound led big before that, outscoring the Wambdi 48-24 in the first half.
Sophia Hatten led Little Wound with 19 points, followed by Melina Shangreaux with 14 points and nine rebounds, Shawnee White with 12 and Zoe Long Soldier with 10 points.
Katelyn Beadreau led Tiospa zina with 11 points.