Wambdi hold off Thorpes to move into semis

The Tiospa Zina boys' basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the Lakota Nation Invitational tournament with a narrow 52-49 victory over Pine Ridge Thursday at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Charles Pacer missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds that would have tied the game for the Thorpes.

Caleb Barse paced Tiospa Zina with 19 points, Payton Halseide added 18 points and Jamison Pratt had eight rebounds.

Pacer led the way for the Thorpes with 16 points, Charles Schrader added 13 points and Shelby Steele finished with 11.

Tiospa Zina will take on Red Cloud in the second semifinal game at 8:30 p.m.

CROW CREEK 64, OMAHA NATION 61: The Chieftains held off the Chiefs in a tightly contested game between unbeaten teams.

Crow Creek led by two at halftime (34-32) and was one point better in the second half.

Sam Hundley led all scorers for the Chiefs with 21 points, followed by Kaden Sheridan with 12 points, Sakoy Webster with 11 and David Romo with 10.

The Chieftains move on to the semifinals tonight against White River at 7 p.m.