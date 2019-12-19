Wambdi hold off Thorpes to move into semis

The Tiospa Zina boys' basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the Lakota Nation Invitational tournament with a narrow 52-49 victory over Pine Ridge Thursday at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Charles Pacer missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds that would have tied the game for the Thorpes.
Caleb Barse paced Tiospa Zina with 19 points, Payton Halseide added 18 points and Jamison Pratt had eight rebounds.
Pacer led the way for the Thorpes with 16 points, Charles Schrader added 13 points and Shelby Steele finished with 11.
Tiospa Zina will take on Red Cloud in the second semifinal game at 8:30 p.m.
CROW CREEK 64, OMAHA NATION 61: The Chieftains held off the Chiefs in a tightly contested game between unbeaten teams.
Crow Creek led by two at halftime (34-32) and was one point better in the second half.
Sam Hundley led all scorers for the Chiefs with 21 points, followed by Kaden Sheridan with 12 points, Sakoy Webster with 11 and David Romo with 10.
The Chieftains move on to the semifinals tonight against White River at 7 p.m.
RED CLOUD 58, TODD COUNTY 48: The Crusaders pulled away in the second half to earn a spot in Friday’s semifinals.
Red Cloud was up only by two at halftime, 26-24, but outscored the Falcons 32-24 in the second half.
Beau Donovan led the Crusaders with 24 points, while Jarron Big Horn scored 16 points and Riyen Carlow added 11 points. Wakiya Catches Enemy scored seven points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Bryce Hammer, Tyson Iyotte and Asha Roach-Valandra all scored 11 points for Todd County.
Red Cloud will face Tiospa Zina in the second semifinal Friday night at 8:30 p.m.
Paha Sapa Bracket
LITTLE WOUND 64, OELRICHS 34: The Mustangs ran out to a 23-point first half lead and ran by the Tigers in consolation play.
Lucas Apple led Little Wound with 17 points, hitting all four of his 3-point attempts, while Carlos Plenty Arrows scored 15 points. Benny Benson led Oelrichs with 16 points.
CUSTER 62, CRAZY HORSE 35: Jace Kelley scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats to a win over Crazy Horse.
Dustyn Fish chipped in with 11 points for Custer, while Daniel Sedlacek added 10.
Joseph Brown paced the Chiefs with 10 points, followed by Jacob Zundel, who added eight points and five rebounds.
The Wildcats will play Marty today at 3 p.m., while Crazy Horse will take on St. Francis.
MARTY INDIAN 50, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 48: The Braves held on to edge the Warriors in consolation play.
Marty Indian led 18-16 at halftime and both teams scored 32 points in the second half.
Xavier Hare led Marty with 16 points and Maximillion Small added 14. For St. Francis Indian, Caylen Clairmont led all scorers with 21 points and Devon Spotted War Bonnett added 17 points.
LOWER BRULE 83, SANTEE 33: Led by a trio of double figure scorers, Lower Brule cruised past Santee in a consolation matchup on Thursday.
Scott Obago Jr. paced the Sioux with 18 points, Brian LoRoche Jr. added 13 points and Baptiste Pourier chipped in with 10.
Eeon Bromwich and Obago, Jr., led Lower Brule with eight rebounds apiece.
Romeo White led the way for Santee with 15 points, while Austin Saul scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Girls
PINE RIDGE 71, TODD COUNTY 66: Led by a double-double by Taisha Big Crow, the Pine Ridge girls' basketball team overcame a monster game by Todd County's Kelsie Herman to move into tonight’s semifinals .
Big Crow had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Pine Ridge. Herman, meanwhile, had 38 points and four steals. She was 11-of-26 from the field and 12-of-18 from the free-throw line.
Leading 37-31 at the break, Pine Ridge held on for the five-point win after Todd County had a 35-34 edge in the second half.
Tobi Carlow scored 13 points for Pine Ridge, while Bree Belt added 11. Lainee Four Horns scored 14 points for Todd County.
Pine Ridge will take on Crow Creek today in the second semifinal game at 3 p.m.
RED CLOUD 51, CUSTER 16: Red Cloud jumped out to a 36-7 lead on its way to running past the Wildcats Thursday to move into today's semifinals.
Stevi Fallis led the Crusaders with 18 points, while Sharissa Haas and Cheree Ferguson finished with six points apiece.
Josey Wahlstrom paced Custer with six points.
Red Cloud will play White River in the semifinal round of the tournament at 1 p.m.
CROW CREEK 64, LITTLE WOUND 40: The Chieftains cruised to a win in the consolation bracket after jumping out to a 33-14 lead at the half.
Kaylee Wells led Crow Creek with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Audrey Drapeau added 17 points and Haylee Langdeau finished with 11.
Zoe Long Soldier paced the Mustangs with 16 points, while Sophia Hatten added 11.
Crow Creek will play Pine Ridge today at 3 p.m.
Paha Sapa
LOWER BRULE 68, SANTEE 51: Led by a balanced offensive attack, the Sioux picked up a win over Santee Thursday morning.
Courtney Traversie led Lower Brule with 17 points and 16 rebounds, while Caleigh Little added 15 points.
Teneyah LaRoche and Justina Brouse-Grassrope chipped in with eight points apiece for the Sioux.
Hannah Sheridan of Santee led all scorers with 27 points, followed by Heaven Rave with 14 points.
Lower Brule will play Oelrichs today at 10:30 a.m.
OELRICHS 39, MARTY INDIAN 37: Oelrichs overcame a second half deficit to defeat Marty Indian in the consolation bracket on Thursday.
Jada Rouillard paced the Tigers with 12 points, while Keanna Short Bull finished with 10 rebounds.
Markayla Yellow Horse led the way for the Braves with 11 points and six rebounds.
ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 65, CRAZY HORSE 36: St. Francis outscored the Chiefs 37-14 in the second half, as it cruised to a win on Thursday.
The Warriors were led by Jazlea Arcoren’s 11 points, while Crazy Horse’s Quentina Standing Soldier had 19 points and 10 rebounds.
St. Francis Indian will play Crow Creek today at 1:30 p.m.