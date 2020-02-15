Washington denies Central boys again for win

Rapid City Central couldn’t quite complete its comeback on Sioux Falls Washington, as the Warriors built a double-digit lead early then held off the Cobblers in the late going to grab a 65-53 win Saturday in high school boys’ basketball action.
With the win, Washington earned a split during its West River road swing. More importantly, the Warriors avoided a repeat of letting a game slip away after leading by 10-plus points in the second half, like they did Friday in a 62-55 loss to Rapid City Stevens.
“There was a little bit of the same feeling, especially when the lead slipped below 10,” Washington coach Craig Nelson said of the Cobblers late push. “Weird things can happen. A team gets hot and all of a sudden they’re right back in it.”
Not that Central didn’t try or have the opportunities to draw closer over the final eight minutes of the game.
The Warriors led 58-44 with three minutes to play after Nate Gilbertson banked in a layup off a Eli Williams feed. Central’s Julian Swallow got his team started on a little 7-2 scoring spurt by opening the run with a driving basket and closing it with a 3-point play after another drive to the rim to make it a 60-51 ball game.
Throw Williams missing the front end of a one-and-one trip to the free-throw line between Swallow’s baskets and things were getting tense once again for the Warriors.
The Cobblers got some defensive stops during that run that could’ve closed the score even more, but Central went empty on three possessions that included a Micah Swallow reverse layup hanging on the rim but falling away, an errant pass that went out of bounds before the Cobblers got into their offense and not coming up with a loose ball as they pressed the Warriors.
“Those 50-50 balls, that loose rebound those have to end up in our hands,” Central coach T.J. Hay said. “We probably lost a half a dozen of those today. That’s six possessions that we don’t get a chance.”
Washington hit 7 of 8 free throws in final minute of the game to help keep the Cobblers at bay.
“We’ve had a lot of tight games like that and we’ve probably had three or four where we missed free throws and made it closer than it needed to be,” said Nelson, whose team had now won six of its last eight games. “After the first one-and-one, the next six, we got them all. That was pretty important.”
The foundation of Washington’s win was laid in the first quarter and a couple late second-quarter baskets set it, despite Central’s late fourth-quarter surge.
The Warriors outscored the Cobblers 13-2 over a 4-minute stretch in the first quarter to turn a 4-3 Central lead into a 16-6 Washington advantage. Unselfish play keyed the run. Four of Nelson’s players scored during that stretch.
Central was hanging around — holding Washington’s lead in the eight-to 10-point range — but Williams and Gilbertson sandwiched 3-pointers around a Kohl Meisman 2-point basket in the final minute of the second quarter to send the Warriors into halftime up 38-23.
“You never know emotional energy is going to be after losing one like last night. What are the kids going to wake up and do?” said Nelson, who got a game-high 18 points from Gilbertson and 10 each from Williams and Kemmer Schramm. “Our guys coming out and playing their butts off that first half set the tone. They were playing great basketball. They had great ball movement, and everyone was chipping in a little bit.”
Hay, on the other hand, lamented his team’s struggles to stop Washington, particularly in transition, which led to the Warriors making 14 of 22 field goal attempts — a 63.6 percent shooting clip — over the first 16 minutes and making 22 of 39 shots for the game.
“They probably got 10, 12 baskets in transition,” Hay said. “Up to this point we’ve been pretty good at stepping up and taking charges. We didn’t do a very good job today.”
The Cobblers, who have now lost six straight games after starting the season 8-3, have to regroup before their game Thursday against cross-town rival Rapid City Stevens. The Raiders took the first game between the two schools 69-51 on Feb. 7.
“Stevens is going to be a big one for us. Huge game,” Hay said. “We’ve just got to get back to the basics of defending like we can and shooting with confidence. We’re right there, but we need a couple things to go our way.”
Central (8-9) hosts Stevens (11-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Howard Naasz Gymnasium.