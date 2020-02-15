Washington denies Central boys again for win

The Cobblers got some defensive stops during that run that could’ve closed the score even more, but Central went empty on three possessions that included a Micah Swallow reverse layup hanging on the rim but falling away, an errant pass that went out of bounds before the Cobblers got into their offense and not coming up with a loose ball as they pressed the Warriors.

“Those 50-50 balls, that loose rebound those have to end up in our hands,” Central coach T.J. Hay said. “We probably lost a half a dozen of those today. That’s six possessions that we don’t get a chance.”

Washington hit 7 of 8 free throws in final minute of the game to help keep the Cobblers at bay.

“We’ve had a lot of tight games like that and we’ve probably had three or four where we missed free throws and made it closer than it needed to be,” said Nelson, whose team had now won six of its last eight games. “After the first one-and-one, the next six, we got them all. That was pretty important.”

The foundation of Washington’s win was laid in the first quarter and a couple late second-quarter baskets set it, despite Central’s late fourth-quarter surge.