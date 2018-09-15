Rapid City Stevens volleyball's unbeaten season is no more, as the Raiders fell for the first time this season to Sioux Falls Washington in three sets 25-22, 25-11 and 25-17.
Against Washington Phebie Rossi led the team with 10 kills and two blocks, Laura Petik had 13 digs and Marlee Schneider had 13 assists.
Stevens, 12-1, takes on Rapid City Central Sept. 25.
Central splits two matches in Sioux Falls
Rapid City Central topped Sioux Falls Lincoln in four sets 23-25, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-21, while falling to Sioux Falls Washington in three sets 25-16, 25-16 and 25-16.
Against Washington the Cobblers were led in kills by Rhiannon Nez who had nine and blocks where she had five. Abbie Freeman had 24 digs, Ramsey Deming had 17 assists and Nez had two aces.
No information was made available for the game against Lincoln.
Central, 4-9, faces Parker next weekend in Sioux Falls.
Pierre sweeps Douglas
Pierre rolled by Douglas in a three set sweep, 25-7, 25-13 and 25-12 Saturday.
Breah Mulvehill had three kills for the Patriots, Victoria Somerset had a block, Sarah Vinson had 15 digs while Sierra Kolve had 43 assists.
Douglas falls to 1-10 and will face Red Cloud at home Tuesday.
Mitchell stops Spearfish
The Spartans hosted Mitchell Saturday but fell in straight sets, 25-10, 25-11 and 25-10.
No further information was made available.
Spearfish, 3-9, hosts Sturgis Tuesday.
Girls' tennis
Rapid City Stevens had a dominant day at the Burt Elliot Extravaganza in Aberdeen, not losing a match in taking down Pierre, Huron and Milbank.
Peyton Forney topped Sabrina Kuntz from Pierre (10-1), Hallie Essington from Milbank (10-5) and Kayla Harvey from Huron (10-1). Ashley Lundstrom beat Carissa Ott from Pierre (10-1), Rhianna Cantine from Milbank (10-4) and Audrey Rubish from Huron (10-3). Katie Conrad got wins against Rose Gunderson from Pierre (10-0), Rhianna Welberg from Milbank (10-2) and Eh Tev Lev Hae (10-0).
Abby Sherill stopped Kara Weiss from Pierre (10-1), Hattie Muellenbach from Milbank (10-2) and Beth Engelhart from Huron (10-4). Abigail Armstrong beat Jocelyn Corrales from Pierre (10-1) and Madelynn Lord from Huron (10-0). Olivia Armstrong topped Jenna Johnson from Milbank (10-1) and Mary Allen also topped Alexis Ninneman from Milbank (10-3). Margaret Wilson also got two singles wins, against Caitlin Ott from Pierre (10-0) and Htee Say from Huron (10-0).
In doubles action, the team of Forney and Lundstrom got wins against the teams of Harvey/Rubish from Huron (10-3), Kuntz and Carissa Ott from Pierre (10-0) and Essington/Muellencach from Milbank (10-2). Conrad and Abbey Dehler topped Catine/Welberg from Milbank (10-2), Engelhart/Lord from Huron (10-1) and Weiss/Sydney Tedrow from Pierre (10-1).
Julia Weidmeier and Erica Wing got wins against Gracie Zeeb/Marlee Shorter from Pierre (10-2), Say/Bianca Medina from Huron (10-1) and Johnson/Ninneman from Milbank (10-1).
Stevens, 20-1, faces Rapid City Christian and St. Thomas More Tuesday.
Central drops two in Aberdeen
Rapid City Central fell to Watertown 9-0 and Huron 5-4 at the Burt Elliot Extravaganza in Aberdeen.
Lindsey Pfingston and Harper Keim got the singles wins against Huron, as Pfingston took down Ehter Ler Hae 10-4 while Keim beat Bethany Engelhart 10-6.
The doubles team of Pfingston and McKenzey Crowley took down Kayla Harvey/Audrey Rubish 10-4 while Dayton Franke/Keim beat Engelhart/ Madelynn Lord 10-2.
Against Watertown Keim was the closest to earning a singles win, falling to McKenzie McClemans 10-3. The doubles team of Crowley/Pfingston was closest in the doubles, falling to Megan Fannin/Abbi Cummings 10-3.
Central will face Rapid City Christian and St. Thomas More Tuesday.
Cross Country
The Custer boys' cross country team finished second at the Clyde Cotton Cross Country Invitational in Huron while the Rapid City Central girls' finished third.
The Sturgis boys also went to Huron and took seventh while the Custer girls finished fourth and the Sturgis girls finished eighth. The Central boys and Spearfish team also went but didn't register a team score.
Nathaniel Youngblood from Custer was the highest local finisher, taking third with a time of 16 minutes, 54.23 seconds. He finished behind Aaron Ryan from Aberdeen Central (16:04.25) and Britton Elkin from Brandon Valley (16:34.21). The Sioux Falls Washington pair of Merci Brita (17:06.24) and Chase Lather (17:06.66) rounded out the top five.
The highest Sturgis finisher was Nate Anderson who took 21st in 17:53.13. Spearfish's Rigel Roberdeau finished ahead of him in 20th with a time of 17:51.96. Central's Calvin Moehlman was 15th in 17:39.71. The boys' team winner was Washington.
On the girls' side Makaen DeGeest of Central took third, behind Ellie Abraham of Brookings and Melanie Jacobs of Aberdeen Central. Zoe Douglas of Aberdeen Central and Alea Hardie of Sioux Falls O'Gorman rounded out the top five.
Kylee Bennett was the highest Sturgis finisher, she took sixth. Sierra Oesterling of Custer took eighth and Angela Hovdenes of Spearfish finished 34th.
Times for the girls were not made available.
Brandon Valley took the girls title ahead of Brookings, Central, Custer and Aberdeen Central.
Central, Sturgis, Custer and Spearfish are next in action Friday at the Rapid City Invitational.