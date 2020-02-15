Washington pulls away from Central girls

The combination of solid free throw shooting in the first half and improved shooting from the field over the final 16 minutes pushed Sioux Falls Washington past Rapid City Central 55-44 in high school girls’ basketball action Saturday at Rapid City Christian’s gymnasium at Hart Ranch.
The Warriors came away with the win despite having the Cobblers’ Josie Hill, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, almost single-handedly bring Central back from a 42-29 deficit at the third quarter break and back within a single point at 42-41.
Hill finished with five baskets in the fourth quarter on her way to an 18-point game. Her kick-out pass from the blocks as she posted up against Washington’s 6-foot-5 Sydni Schetnan in the middle of the Cobblers’ 12-0 scoring run led to a 3-pointer by Kenya Merrival helped the Cobblers climb back into the game.
“The biggest thing was, we were able to get the ball successfully inside to Josie and let her work one-on-one,” Central coach Kraig Blomme said. “Then when they doubled her, she kicked the ball out and we hit some 3-point shots.”
Just as the Cobblers drew near, the Warriors pulled away with some savvy outside-in play.
First, Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda got loose on the wing and canned a 3-pointer to push Washington ahead 45-41 with 4-1/2 minutes left in the game. After Hill scored her final basket of the game, Schetnan came right back down the floor and posted up in the blocks. Her lay-in made it 47-43.
Three empty trips down the floor ensued for Central coming out of a timeout, and Washington took advantage of the Cobblers’ miscues.
Brooklyn Harpe hit a pair of free throws after being fouled going to the basket and Eden Hullinger hit a nifty runner along the baseline before Hill could slide over and block her shot. Hullinger’s basket make it an eight-point game.
“Momentum was on our side at that point,” Blomme said, “and it just kind of changed after that timeout, unfortunately.”
With time winding down, Schetnan hit two more post-up buckets as the Warriors outcored the Cobblers 10-1 over the final four minutes of the game.
“The thing I like about our kids is they’re resilient,” Parish said. “It would be easy to hang our heads when they made that run. You know, panic and let them back in the game. We just kind of bounced back.”
“We were within one,” Blomme said. “It’s just hard to sustain that all the way through the rest of the game. But I’m proud of the way we made that run and came back.”
The Warriors hit 7 of 11 free throws in the second quarter to sneak ahead of the Cobblers 21-18 at halftime. Then Washington sank 13 of 23 field goal attempts over the second half to hold off Central.
Central shot at a 34 percent clip, making 16 of 47 attempts. With Hill making 7 of her 14 shot attempts, the rest of the Cobblers went 9 for 32 from the field overall and 6 of 25 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“Josie did a great job around the basket,” said Blomme, whose team made six 3-pointers with three coming from Jordan Heckert on her way to scoring 15 points. “Other than her, we weren’t able to get a lot of scoring around the lane.”
Central, which has now dropped six straight games, has 10 days off before facing Rapid City Stevens on Feb. 25. The Cobblers (6-11) dropped a 29-26 decision to the Raiders in a defensive battle on Feb. 6 at Stevens.
The rematch between the rival schools tips off at 7 p.m. at Central’s Howard Naasz Gymnasium.