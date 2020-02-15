Washington pulls away from Central girls

Three empty trips down the floor ensued for Central coming out of a timeout, and Washington took advantage of the Cobblers’ miscues.

Brooklyn Harpe hit a pair of free throws after being fouled going to the basket and Eden Hullinger hit a nifty runner along the baseline before Hill could slide over and block her shot. Hullinger’s basket make it an eight-point game.

“Momentum was on our side at that point,” Blomme said, “and it just kind of changed after that timeout, unfortunately.”

With time winding down, Schetnan hit two more post-up buckets as the Warriors outcored the Cobblers 10-1 over the final four minutes of the game.

“The thing I like about our kids is they’re resilient,” Parish said. “It would be easy to hang our heads when they made that run. You know, panic and let them back in the game. We just kind of bounced back.”

“We were within one,” Blomme said. “It’s just hard to sustain that all the way through the rest of the game. But I’m proud of the way we made that run and came back.”

The Warriors hit 7 of 11 free throws in the second quarter to sneak ahead of the Cobblers 21-18 at halftime. Then Washington sank 13 of 23 field goal attempts over the second half to hold off Central.