Wednesday's Local Schedule Dec 4, 2018 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save All Times Mountain ECHL Time Rapid City at Allen 6:05 p.m. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Descendant of Wounded Knee Massacre commander apologizes Woman transforms symbol of hate into positive message UPDATE: Man shot, killed after allegedly firing at deputies during pursuit One person dead, another with life-threatening injuries after crash near Oelrichs Fire crews battling blaze at Pine Ridge Oil Co. More on this topic Schmidt scores twice to lift Vegas past Capitals 5-3 Matthews nets 2nd goal late in OT as Maple Leafs edge Sabres Mitchell nets 20, Gobert adds 18 as Jazz beat Spurs 139-105 Hield scores 20, Kings bury Suns early in 122-105 win Lightning beat Red Wings 6-5 in shootout promotion Activate your digital subscription