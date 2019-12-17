{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Lakota Nation Invitational

Red Cloud vs. Crazy Horse;9 a.m.

White River vs. Santee;10:30 a.m.

Pine Ridge vs, St. Francis;12 p.m.

Little Wound vs. Omaha Nation;1:30 p.m.

Crow Creek vs. Oelrichs;3 p.m.

Tiospa Zina vs. Marty;4:30 p.m.

Todd County vs. Custer;6 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Lower Brule;7:30 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Lakota Nation Invitational

Crow Creek vs. Omaha Nation;9 a.m.

Pine Ridge vs. Crazy Horse;10:30 a.m.

Red Cloud vs. Santee;12 p.m.

White River vs. Oelrichs;1:30 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Marty;3 p.m.

Custer vs. Lower Brule;4:30 p.m.

Little Wound vs. Tiospa Zina;6 p.m.

Todd County vs. St. Francis;7:30 p.m.

