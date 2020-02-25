Wednesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Basketball;Time
High School Boys Basketball;Time
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Takini at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Hot Springs at Spearfish;5 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!