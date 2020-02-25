Wednesday's Local Schedule

Wednesday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Basketball;Time

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Takini at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Hot Springs at Spearfish;5 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News