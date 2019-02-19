Wednesday's Local Schedule 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save All Times Mountain ECHL Time Atlanta at Rapid City 6:05 p.m. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Yale recruits Rosebud Sioux tribal member to play football Search for missing 9-year-old resumes City may adopt new public behavior and safety laws Masons bring George Washington’s Bible to Rapid City for national conference North Dakota ranch's bull sells for record $1.51M More on this topic Miller earns shutout as Ducks blank Wild, 4-0 Tatar scores late, Canadiens top Jackets to snap 4-game skid Miller leads Lightning past Flyers for seventh straight win Penguins avoid being swept by Devils, beat New Jersey 4-3 Huberdeau scores 2 as Panthers beat Sabres 4-2 promotion Research decades of articles the easy way! Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements. promotion Activate your digital subscription