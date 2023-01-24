Wednesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Utah Grizzlies;7:10 p.m.
Until the state officially sanctioned girls wrestling, Graveman wrestled with the Spearfish boys team. Now she embraces leading the charge on the girls side of the sport
Maikole Carlow hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.9 seconds left in overtime to help give the Lady Crusaders the win and keep her team undefeated
Plus the No. 1 ranked White River boys were knocked off by No. 2 Aberdeen Christian on Saturday
Miles Renner pinned Jacob Ellingson one minute and 11 seconds into the first period to even the team score at 36-36 and clinch Lead-Deadwood victory on criteria.
Plus the Stevens girls moved into Class AA rankings after winning three games last week
Brian LaRoche Jr. knocked down a dozen 3-pointers and exploded for 57 points as the Lower Brule boys basketball team trounced Cheyenne-Eagle B…
Kieffer hit seven of her team's 13 3-pointers as Rapid City Christian fought past Hill City on Thursday
The Wildcats senior hit eight 3-pointers and eclipsed 1,000 career points on her home court Tuesday night
Friday's Scores
Thursday's Scores
