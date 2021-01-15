Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Women's Basketball;Time
Colorado Mines at SD Mines;2 p.m.
Western Colorado at Black Hills St.;4 p.m.
ECHL;Time
Tulsa at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Dupree at Belle Fourche;11 a.m.
Lakota Tech at Hill City;4:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Langford Area (Redfield);2 p.m.
RC Christian at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Jones County Invitational (Murdo);tba
West River tournament (Rapid City);tba
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Dupree at Belle Fourche;2 p.m.
Corsica-Stickney vs. St. Thomas More (Mitchell);7:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Lead-Deadwood;2 p.m.
RC Central at Sturgis;1:30 p.m.
West River Tournament (Rapid City);tba
High School Gymnastics;Time
RC Central, Stevens at Pierre Invite;11 a.m.
Hot Springs at Madison Invite;11 a.m.
Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip at Madison Invite;11 a.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
RC Stevens, Central, Sturgis at Mitchell Invite;9 a.m.
BHC Tournament (Belle Fourche); 10 a.m.
Sunday
ECHL;TV;Time
Tulsa at Rapid City;4:05 p.m.