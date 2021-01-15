 Skip to main content
Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Women's Basketball;Time

Colorado Mines at SD Mines;2 p.m.

Western Colorado at Black Hills St.;4 p.m.

ECHL;Time

Tulsa at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Dupree at Belle Fourche;11 a.m.

Lakota Tech at Hill City;4:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Langford Area (Redfield);2 p.m.

RC Christian at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Jones County Invitational (Murdo);tba

West River tournament (Rapid City);tba

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Dupree at Belle Fourche;2 p.m.

Corsica-Stickney vs. St. Thomas More (Mitchell);7:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Lead-Deadwood;2 p.m.

RC Central at Sturgis;1:30 p.m.

West River Tournament (Rapid City);tba

High School Gymnastics;Time

RC Central, Stevens at Pierre Invite;11 a.m.

Hot Springs at Madison Invite;11 a.m.

Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip at Madison Invite;11 a.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

RC Stevens, Central, Sturgis at Mitchell Invite;9 a.m.

BHC Tournament (Belle Fourche); 10 a.m.

Sunday

ECHL;TV;Time

Tulsa at Rapid City;4:05 p.m.

