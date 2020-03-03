Weiss, Haugen, Wientjes all earn first-team honors

Wientjes leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 16.8 points a game and rebounding at 5.4 per contest.

Also for BHSU, junior Morgan Ham was named to the second team. ham was second on the team ion scoring at 14.7 points and averaged 3.2 rebounds a game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Also for Mines, senior Sami Steffeck was named honorable mention. She finished the regular season with 261 points and 10.0 ppg and was the team's third-leading scorer. She finished second on the team for three-pointers (66-196) and ranked first for minutes played (816) averaging 31.4 mpg.

Steffeck had two game of 20-plus points this season, ranked sixth in the RMAC for three-pointer percentage (33.7), and sixth in three-pointers made (66). She is also holds the record for most three-pointers made all-time as a Hardrocker with 250 (so far) and has scored over 1,000 points.

Denali Pinto of Colorado School of Mines was named the RMAC Player of the Year. Sydni Brandon of Colorado Mesa and Hannah Cooper of Western Colorado earned Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively. Colorado Mesa's head coach Taylor Wagner was named Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year.

First Team