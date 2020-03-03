Weiss, Haugen, Wientjes all earn first-team honors

South Dakota School of Mines Anna Haugen and Ryan Weiss and Black Hills State University's Racquel Wientjes were all named to the All Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women's Basketball First Team, announced on Tuesday.
Haugen finished the regular season as the Hardrockers' second-leading scorer with 282 points and averaged 10.8 ppg. She led the team in total rebounds (257), assists (69), blocks (13), and steals (43).
Haugen ranked first in the RMAC this season for rebounds per game with 9.88. She finished the regular season registering 14 games with 10-plus rebounds and notched 12 double-doubles on the year. She just broke the 1,000-point mark as a Hardrocker and ranks fifth in Mines history for all-time rebounds (919), 17th in assists all-time (212) and 27th in scoring all-time 1,008.
Weiss led the team in scoring with 429 points and ranked first in three-pointers (96) and free throws (63-69 for 91.3 percent).
Weiss finished second in the RMAC for scoring, averaging 17.2 ppg, ranked second in field goal percentage (46.4), first in free throw percentage (91.3), first in three-pointers made (96), and first in three-pointer percentage (48.2). She had 10 games of scoring 20-plus points this season and one game where she registered over 30.
Weiss broke the school record for 3-pointers in a season (96 so far) and ranks third all-time for 3-pointers made (153).
Wientjes leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 16.8 points a game and rebounding at 5.4 per contest.
Also for BHSU, junior Morgan Ham was named to the second team. ham was second on the team ion scoring at 14.7 points and averaged 3.2 rebounds a game.
Also for Mines, senior Sami Steffeck was named honorable mention. She finished the regular season with 261 points and 10.0 ppg and was the team's third-leading scorer. She finished second on the team for three-pointers (66-196) and ranked first for minutes played (816) averaging 31.4 mpg.
Steffeck had two game of 20-plus points this season, ranked sixth in the RMAC for three-pointer percentage (33.7), and sixth in three-pointers made (66). She is also holds the record for most three-pointers made all-time as a Hardrocker with 250 (so far) and has scored over 1,000 points.
Denali Pinto of Colorado School of Mines was named the RMAC Player of the Year. Sydni Brandon of Colorado Mesa and Hannah Cooper of Western Colorado earned Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively. Colorado Mesa's head coach Taylor Wagner was named Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year.
First Team
Denali Pinto, Colorado School of Mines; Hunter Krebs, Westminster College; Daniella Turner, Colorado Mesa University; Racquel Wientjes, Black Hills State University; Sydni Brandon Colorado Mesa University; Whitney Jacob, Regis University; Mariah Martin, Westminster College; Ryan Weiss, South Dakota School of Mines; Ali Franks, Dixie State University; Anna Haugen, South Dakota School of Mines
Second Team
Samantha Coleman, Western Colorado University; Morgan Ham, Black Hills State University; Sarah McGinley, Westminster College; JaNaiya Davis, Colorado State University-Pueblo; Taryn Foxen, Chadron State College; Jordan Carter, Fort Lewis College; Kelsey Siemons, Colorado Mesa University; Hannah Cooper, Western Colorado University; Jaiden Galloway, MSU Denver; Katie Dalton, Western Colorado University
Honorable Mention
Jordyn Lewis, New Mexico Highlands University; Sami Steffeck, South Dakota School of Mines; Courtney Stanton, Colorado School of Mines; Gabie Doud, Western Colorado University; Jordan Vasquez, Fort Lewis College; Kylyn Rigsby, Colorado Mesa University; Kaitlin Toluono, Westminster College; Madi Gaibler, University of Colorado Colorado Springs; Abby Feickert, University of Colorado Colorado Springs; Madi Loftus, Dixie State University; Sydni Williams, Colorado State University-Pueblo; Lourdes Gonzalez, Colorado Christian University; Liz Holter, Colorado School of Mines; Morgan Lewis, MSU Denver; Brooklyn Hurlbut, Colorado Christian University, Sam Nunez, Colorado Christian University; Khiya Adams, Colorado State University-Pueblo; Jori Peters, Chadron State College; Zakiya Beckles, Adams State University