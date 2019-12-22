Wentz, Eagles deny Dallas the NFC East title with 17-9 win

Carson Wentz ran off the field with his arms raised in triumph, a defining victory for a criticized QB that led an Eagles team limping toward the finish to first in the NFC East.

His shaky receivers, suddenly sure-handed.

The wins that got away, now sealed in crunch time.

"You can see the sense of belief that each of these guys have," Wentz said.

Believe this, the Eagles need one more win to go from 5-7 to division champs.

Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones broke up Dak Prescott's fourth-down pass to wide receiver Michael Gallup in the end zone with 1:15 left in the game, and Philadelphia denied Dallas a division crown in a 17-9 win on Sunday.

"Game on the line, you know you gotta make a stop and it's time to rise," Jones said. "When we get those plays, we're going to make them."

The Cowboys (7-8) would have clinched their second straight NFC East title with a win in Philadelphia. And, they would have eliminated the Eagles (8-7), who only need to win their final game next week against the Giants to clinch the East. The Cowboys can still win the East with a win next week against Washington and an Eagles loss to the Giants.