Western Colorado's defense kept its seven-quarter scoreless streak alive by holding Black Hills State scoreless for the first half and the Mountaineers broke away in the fourth quarter for a 42-21 win over the Yellow Jackets at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish Saturday.
Western Colorado did it with sophomore quarterback Luke Nethercot — playing for the injured Connor Desch. He threw four touchdown passes and Josh Cummings rushed for two more while the Mountaineers (5-4 overall, 5-3 RMAC) forced five Black Hills State (2-7, 2-7) turnovers — led by two interceptions from Quincy Campbell.
The Yellow Jackets held WCU scoreless in the first quarter, but gave up 14 points when the Mountaineers turned to have the wind at their backs for a 14-0 halftime lead.
The Yellow Jackets kept it close as they scored on their opening drive of the third quarter to make it 14-7.
BHSU scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to again cut it to a one score game at 21-14 and had a chance to tie it, but a tipped pass was intercepted by Campbell to give the Mountaineers the ball at the BHSU 46. WCU drove the short field and scored on a play-action pass from Nethercot to Kai Emmsley to make it 28-14 with 11:38 remaining in the game.
Statistics of the game were not made available.
Black Hills State heads on the road to CSU-Pueblo next week. Western Colorado hosts New Mexico Highlands Saturday.
Eagles roll past New Mexico Highlands
The Chadron State College football team continued its hot play with a dominating 41-7 win over New Mexico Highlands Saturday in Las Vegas, N.M.
The Eagles were firing on all cylinders as they led 14-0 at half on touchdown runs by Elijah Myles from 2 and 19 yards. The second half was more of the same as the Eagles out-scored the Cowboys 27-7 as Chadron State quarterback Dalton Holst threw two touchdown passes (2 yards to Tevon Wright and 58 yards to Cole Thurness) and Cole Condon intercepted NMHU quarterback Gunner Mefferd and ran the ball back for an 88-yard touchdown.
Colton Dolder added two fields goals for the Eagles from 21 and 27 yards.
The Eagles finished the day with 374 yards of total offense, their low for the season, but limited Highlands to 297.
“Offensively, it took us a little longer to figure out what would work against their defense,” CSC coach Jay Long said. “It came down to us executing and, with Elijah Myles having another great day to go with big plays by the defense and special teams, we ended up putting 41 points on the board.”
Myles, a sophomore tailback from California, finished with 27 carries for
With the win, the Eagles moved to 4-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic conference and 5-4 overall. It was Chadron State's fourth straight win. New Mexico fell to 1-7 and 1-7.
Chadron State returns home next weekend to host the South Dakota School of Mines.
The Cowboys ended the day with 14 total first downs and 297 yards of total offense, which includes 176-yards passing and 121-yards rushing. Gunner Mefferd finished with 131-yards passing off 5 of 12 completions. Ramone Atkins finished 4 of 12 with 45 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. James Budgett received the load of the carries again as he rush 17 times for 63 total yards. Emmanuel Lumanze Jr led the receivers with 4 receptions and 72-yards and J'juan Muldrow was right behind him with 2 receptions for 71-yards.
The Cowboys will be back in action next weekend where they will travel to Gunnison, CO to take on Western Colorado at 1 pm.