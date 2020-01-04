Western holds off Mines women in 2nd half

Western flirted with taking control in the fourth, up 63-56 with 7:29 to play, only to see the Hardrockers cut the lead to one on baskets by Anna Haugen, Sydney Leeper and Molly McCabe.

Again Western responded and led by eight before Leeper scored five straight to make it a 70-67 game. Leeper also hit 2-of-4 free throws to cut the lead to three with 2:47 left, but that was as close as the 'Rockers would get.

Western hit six of its 15 straight free throws in the final minutes in the fourth to close the win.

"Credit to them; they made their free throws when they got there," Jacobson said.

While Mines was deadly form the outside in the first quarter, the Hardrockers later went to their inside game, led by Haugen, who scored all 19 of her points in the second half.

Weiss followed with 17 points and Steffeck and Leeper scored 12 each.

"That is what so nice about this group. Once we get everything put together for 40 minutes, we're going to be pretty hard to guard because we can hit from the outside and we do have a good post presence," Jacobson said. "That has been kind of our goal all season, to get those working at the same time. But we have to take care of some other stuff too."