Western holds off Mines women in 2nd half

The Western Colorado women's basketball team overcame an early red-hot South Dakota School of Mines and held off the Hardrockers 80-74 Saturday afternoon at the King Center.
Western hit 15-of-15 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to capture the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference contest. The Mountaineers moved to 5-2 in league play and 7-4 overall, while Mines fell to 2-5 and 4-7.
For the first quarter, the Hardrockers almost couldn't miss, especially from long distance. Mines was 8-of-10 from beyond the 3-pont arc, with Ryan Weiss leading the way with four 3-pointers.
Mines led 26-22 going into the second quarter, but couldn't hold the momentum, only scoring nine points in the second. The two teams went into the locker room at halftime tied at 35-35.
The second half was a battle, although Western was just a step ahead of Mines in both the third and fourth quarters.
The Hardrockers were up by four with two minutes remaining in the third on a bucket by senior Sami Steffeck. But Western's Tatem Coleman hit three 3-pointers in the final minutes and the Mountaineers led 54-51 going into the final period.
"We had a couple of breakdowns, letting a shooter get three 3's in a row. That third quarter didn't help," Mines coach Jeri Jacobson said. "It was kind of the same story as Friday night in rebounding. We can't give them extra positions when we finally get them to miss some shots."
Western flirted with taking control in the fourth, up 63-56 with 7:29 to play, only to see the Hardrockers cut the lead to one on baskets by Anna Haugen, Sydney Leeper and Molly McCabe.
Again Western responded and led by eight before Leeper scored five straight to make it a 70-67 game. Leeper also hit 2-of-4 free throws to cut the lead to three with 2:47 left, but that was as close as the 'Rockers would get.
Western hit six of its 15 straight free throws in the final minutes in the fourth to close the win.
"Credit to them; they made their free throws when they got there," Jacobson said.
While Mines was deadly form the outside in the first quarter, the Hardrockers later went to their inside game, led by Haugen, who scored all 19 of her points in the second half.
Weiss followed with 17 points and Steffeck and Leeper scored 12 each.
"That is what so nice about this group. Once we get everything put together for 40 minutes, we're going to be pretty hard to guard because we can hit from the outside and we do have a good post presence," Jacobson said. "That has been kind of our goal all season, to get those working at the same time. But we have to take care of some other stuff too."
Hannah Cooper led Western with 24 points, followed by Gabie Doud with 21 and Coleman with 16.
The Hardrockers look to rebound next weekend at Regis University and Colorado Christian.
"We have to go get two on the road now," Jacobson said. "In any conference you want to win at home because road games are always hard. But when you drop two at home, it is especially hard. Now we have to really buckle down and get two next weekend."