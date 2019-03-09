SIOUX FALLS — Keshon Montague made his only points on the night as he calmly sank two free throws in the waning seconds to assure Western Illinois' upset of South Dakota State 79-76 in the opening round of the Summit League tournament on Saturday.
Montague, who had made two free throws all year, was all zeros across the score sheet Saturday night until he dropped in both free throws with 10 seconds left in the game.
South Dakota State's David Jenkins had just nailed a 3 to close to 77-76 with 14 seconds remaining. The Jackrabbits quickly fouled Montague on the next possession.
Jenkins launched a 3 at the buzzer but it rimmed out. It was the first time in Summit League history that a No. 8 seed had upset a No. 1 seed.
Ben Pyle and Kobe Webster led the Leathernecks with 17 points apiece. Brandon Gilbeck had 13 points to go with 13 rebounds.
The Leathernecks (10-20) will play next on Monday when they face the winner of the North Dakota State-Oral Roberts game to be played Sunday.
Jenkins finished with 29 points, Tevin King added 19 and Mike Daum had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (24-8).
USD women rumble past North Dakota State
South Dakota rolled to a 74-51 quarterfinal victory over North Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament opener on Saturday.
South Dakota (27-4) will face the winner of the No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 North Dakota matchup slated for 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Four Coyotes scored in double-figures against the Bison led by sophomore center Hannah Sjerven’s 20 points. Senior guard Allison Arens added 18, while junior guard Ciara Duffy tallied 11 and sophomore guard Chloe Lamb added 10.
Sjerven totaled 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, adding five rebounds and a pair of steals. It marked her sixth 20-point game of the season.
North Dakota State (7-22) was led by sophomore forward Emily Dietz with 20 points. She was the lone Bison in double-figures.
South Dakota knocked down four of their seven 3-pointers in the first four minutes of action, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. The Coyotes then used a 17-1 run in the second quarter, forcing eight NDSU turnovers, to take a 41-15 advantage.
USD capitalized with 22 points off 24 NDSU turnovers, tallying 13 steals in the game.
The Coyotes advance to the Summit League Tournament semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
SDSU women roll past Fort Wayne
The South Dakota State women's basketball team had four players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits defeated Purdue Fort Wayne xx-xx in The Summit League Championships quarterfinal round Saturday afternoon at the PREMIER Center.
The Jackrabbits, the tournament's top seed, improve to 24-6 and will face the winner of the Oral Roberts/Western Illinois contest at noon Monday in the semifinals. South Dakota State has now won 14-straight games.
Macy Miller, who made her first seven field goals, led the Jackrabbits with 22 points. Madison Guebert added 19 points, six assists and four steals while Tylee Irwin pitched in 12 points. Myah Selland finished with 11 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne, which closes the season at 7-22, was led by Hannah Albrecht's 14 points. De'Jour Young added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Miller scored 10 of her points in the first quarter while Selland sank her first three 3-point field goals in the quarter as SDSU opened a 28-9 lead.
The Jackrabbits led 47-21 at halftime. Miller scored eight points in the second quarter.
South Dakota State held a 46-31 rebound edge as four players, Tagyn Larson, Sydney Palmer, Selland and Miller, snared five or more rebounds.