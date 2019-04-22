Seventeen western South Dakota players were selected by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches' Association to play in the South Dakota High School Football All-Star game Saturday June 8 in Vermillion.
The game features two teams of 45 players playing against each other.
The Red Team had 13 players selected from west of the Missouri River. Selected to the team was Morgan Harkless and Andrew Wendland from Hot Springs; Manny Gallosa, Gavin West and Jay Krull from Sturgis; Keenan McKnight and Jetzon Olson from Rapid City Central; Shea Connot and Elijah Blare of Winner; Teigen Heckel of Rapid City Stevens; Tucker Kraft of Timber Lake; Bradan McDonnell of Wall and Justin Steedly of Spearfish.
The Blue Team has four area members on its team, with Josh Rowland of Todd County, Dillon Woods of St. Thomas More, Talon Shaving and Kipp Red Dog of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.
Colome coach Ben Connot will also be an assistant coach for the Red Team. The game will be played at the Veterans Sports Complex at Vermillion High School.
Mines men's golf in 10th, women in 12th at RMAC Championships
The South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's golf teams stayed in the same place in the standings during day two of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships Monday in Chandler, Arizona.
The men's team improved by 11 strokes from round one and shot a 299, but remain in 10th place, 15 strokes behind Colorado State-Pueblo for ninth place.
The women's team followed up its 370 performance in round one with the same score in round two. The Hardrockers are 12th place and currently sit 25 strokes behind Adams State for 11th place. Black Hills State is in 13th with a two-day total of 767.
The Mines men are led by Jake Francis who shot nine strokes better in the second round for a 68 and has a total of 145, good for a tie for 19th place. Bryce Howard is tied for 40th with a 152, Lane Jensen is tied for 44th with a 153, Steven Bendt is in 49th with a 159 and Roger Nakagawa is 50th with a 167.
The women have been led by Nicole Schrader, who shot the same in round two as round one, a 89 for a 178. She's tied for 51st. Abby Magee is in 55th with a 184, Larissa Pawlowski and Alexndra Rauert are tied for 58th with a 189 and McKinley Harm is 60th with a 192.
BHSU is led by Adrianna Weeldreyer is tied for 47th with a 171, Hayley Franke is tied for 53rd with a 183, Taryn Mayer is in 62nd with a 201 and Gracie Johnson is in 64th with a 212.
Atop the men's leader board is where Colorado School of Mines sits with a 552. Dixie State is second with a 559, Colorado-Colorado Springs is third with a 565 while Colorado Mesa and Westminster are tied for fourth with a 570.
Individually Nicklaus Britt of DSU is in first with a 134, but right behind him are Nic Beno and George Markham of Colorado Mines at 135. Chase Carlson of Colorado Christian and Masen Ward of Westminster are tied for fourth with a 136. Spencer Wallace of DSU is sixth with a 137, Tim Amundson of Colorado Mines and Ignacio De la Vega of UCCS are tied for seventh with a 139, Jack Duguid of UCCS is ninth with a 140 and Peter Johns of UCCS is 10th with a 141.
The women's field is led by Colorado State-Pueblo with a 596, Dixie State is second with a 608, Colorado Christian is third with a 619, Colorado Mesa is fourth with a 620 and Westminster is fifth with a 629.
Orakorn Thirayatorn of CSU-Pueblo is first with a 143, Jennifer Hankins of Metro State-Denver is second with a 148 and Kaitlynn Deeble of DSU is in third with a 149.
In a four-way tie for fourth, Katie Ford of DSU, Faith Kilgore of CCU, Karen Valcarce of Westminster and Ashlyn Kirschner of Mesa have a 150. Jolene Kam, Courtney Ewing and Rachanok Rahulpan of CSU-Pueblo are tied for eighth with a 151.
The tournament concludes this morning in Arizona.