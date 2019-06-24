Z Westley hit two home runs and Brent Richey added another as the Spearfish Sasquatch ran past the Pierre Trappers 9-5 Monday night in Expedition League baseball action at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
Westley, who now has five home runs on the season, hit a solo shot in the third inning and a two-run home run in the seventh. Richey's round tripper came in the eighth, a solo shot.
Pierre opened with two runs in the first, but the Sasquatch came back with one run in each of the second and third innings and three more in the sixth. Spearfish would outscore Pierre 7-3 in the final four innings.
Hayden Hastings paced the Sasquatch with three hits, while Westley and Richey both had two hits, Westley knocking in three runs.
Michael Herrera had two hits for the Trappers.
Doc Holliday, the second of five Spearfish pitchers, got the win on the mound.
Spearfish, 18-8, and Pierre, 11-16, will meet again tonight at 6:05 p.m.