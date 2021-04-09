Westminster shuts out Mines to stay unbeaten in conference plat

South Dakota Mines suffered its third straight shutout in a 2-0 loss to Westminster (UT) Friday night at the Dakota Fields in Rapid City.

The Hardrockers worked their offense into a stiff north wind during the first half of their final conference game of the season. Mines managed just five shots and it was only awarded one corner kick before intermission.

The Griffins improved to 3-0-1 with the victory. They started the scoring with a contested goal at 25:15 in the first half. Max Bingman beat two Hardrocker defenders and deftly placed a shot past Mines goalkeeper Tyler Ring.

The Hardrockers had the wind at their backs in the second frame but it didn't help as they only managed three more shots. Rapid City Central alumnus Garrett Cole led Mines with three shots Friday night. All were on goal but none of them found the back of the net.

Armin Hasanovic scored the Griffins' second goal of the contest just after the half. Both Westminster goals were unassisted.

The Griffins finished the game with 13 shots with nine on goal and SD Mines put five of eight shots on goal.