South Dakota School of Mines football head coach Zach Tinker has announced the addition of Damaro Wheeler to the Hardrocker coaching staff for the 2019 season. Damaro comes to Mines as the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach.
“Coach Wheeler and I worked together at Southern Oregon in 2007 and we have kept in touch ever since. Damaro is very intelligent, loves football and is proven recruiter,” said Tinker. “Beyond that, Damaro demonstrates love and compassion for his players. We feel like we connected on a ‘home run’ hire in recruiting ‘D’ to join us in Rapid City as a mentor to our defensive backs and to run our special teams units (S.W.A.T.).
Wheeler comes to Mines after serving as the head coach at Humboldt State University in California. He joined the Lumberjacks coaching staff in the spring of 2017 and worked with the defensive backs and special teams.
“I am both honored and privileged for this opportunity to join this university and staff,” Wheeler said. “Coach Tinker and I go way back in this profession. I know what type man and coach he is so when the opportunity arose it was a natural fit. I look forward to working with the rest of the department and these hard working young men.”
Prior to Humboldt State, Wheeler served as defensive coordinator/assistant head coach at College of the Redwoods. He helped the program’s defense improve in each of his two seasons there.
Wheeler also had coaching stops at the University of California Davis (Calif.)(2012-14), Central Washington (2010-11), Southern Oregon (2007-09) and Mission Bay High School in San Diego, California (2004-05).
He played collegiately at Azusa Pacific and San Diego Mesa College. Wheeler helped Azusa Pacific to an Independent Conference Championship in his final year of eligibility (2003).