South Dakota School of Mines Athletics Director Joel Lueken has announced the hiring of Lucas Wheeler as the new Director of the Hardrocker men’s and women’s golf programs.
“We are excited to welcome Lucas back to Rapid City”, Lueken said. “He is going to be a great asset to our department and will bring great knowledge to our golf program. We feel that Lucas will be a great mentor for the men and women involved in the golf program.”
Wheeler comes to Mines after residing in Laurel, Montana. He brings an ample amount of knowledge regarding recruiting and fundraising after spending almost 10 years as an assistant baseball coach at the collegiate level. His career included stints at National American University, Northeastern Junior College and most recently at Montana State University Billings.
Wheeler received his Associate of Arts in General Studies from Seward County Community College and then went on to complete his Bachelor of Science in physical education in 2001.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to return to Rapid City and become the new Director of Golf at the School of Mines. I look forward to working with the exceptional student-athletes in the golf program,” Wheeler said. “I am excited to work with the athletic department and the community and get started helping this program grow.”
Wheeler takes over from Tye Roy, who left the program at the end of the 2018-19 season.