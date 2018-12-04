When you walk into the White River gymnasium for a basketball game, banners adorn all four walls. Four of those banners stick out: the four boys' basketball state championship banners from 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2013.
Senior Jadice Morrison and junior Nick Sayler remember walking into that gym as elementary school kids and seeing those state title wins. Now, elementary school kids are watching them play in the same gym and they both have one goal before their time in high school ends.
Add another state championship banner to the already cluttered gym walls.
When asked what their goal for the upcoming season was, Morrison and Sayler said in unison: "Win state."
"We’re working hard, putting everything together," Sayler said. "The team is coming together well and we’ll be ready."
Morrison also said what happened to the Tigers last year has motivated the entire team. White River made the state tournament for the 13th consecutive season and finished fourth, which wasn't high enough for Morrison.
He said he wants to give the young players who are watching him and the other upperclassmen a memory of seeing a state title so they will want to continue the program's success.
Tigers' coach Eldon Marshall said connecting with the younger players in the program is what has built the machine that is White River basketball.
"All the sophomores, juniors and seniors now; they were little guys wanting to be a part of it," he said. "I think in any small community, something that can breed some success and positivity in the kids’ lives is huge. Fortunately we’ve had some really talented kids who have come through and put in the work, so we’ve been fortunate in that regard."
White River returns two seniors and a group of six juniors that Marshall said he's very excited about. Usually the seniors become the leaders of the team, and he said he thinks his seniors can lead, but he also knows his juniors will know what the program expects of them.
"The guys that have been through it when they’re young, they see how it’s done with the older guys and they have an idea of what’s expected," he said. "As coaches, you try to lead them along in that regard. We’re hoping that step is seamless and they’re ready to get after it. You really can’t pick your leaders, they just kind of emerge."
He also said he thinks he will be able to use most of his bench with confidence.
"We’re going to be a little deeper this year," he said. "When guys go in they’re going to have to work hard and when they come off they’re going to be tired and we have to have guys who can pick that up, and I think we have that."
White River opens its season on the road against Jones County.
While the boys' team features a lot of faces that are familiar to last year's team, the girls' team will have a lot of new faces to the program.
The Tigers' graduated three seniors and coach Kristi Barnhart had her team play in a tournament in Pierre over the summer and attend multiple camps. Then, on the first day of school, her roster shuffled a bit.
White River received two transfers from Todd County and one from Crow Creek. At the end of volleyball season, the Tigers' got another transfer from Todd County to bring the total number to four.
Barnhart said she's happy for the influx of talented players, understands the challenge of getting a group of different players to play together. After coaching Sully Buttes for eight seasons, she spent 20 seasons coaching travel teams where she had to get different personalities and playing styles to jell.
"These kids are all really good kids as far as their attitude," she said. "I think everyone is trying to tread lightly but we really won’t know. We have our first game Saturday and I am absolutely positive we’ll have 100,000 things to work on."
Caelyn Valandra-Prue from Todd County, and Kaylee Wells from Crow Creek are players Barnhart said bring energy and athleticism which raises everyone's level of play during practice.
She said she knows it will might take awhile, but Barnhart is hoping the core group who return from last season's team and the new group of transfers can play together because she believes her team is athletic enough to do some damage.
"We’re fast, sometimes too fast. We’re quick, and we’re athletic," she said. "The decision making isn’t quite there yet. We’ll have some work to do on defense and things like that. That’s what our strength is and this year we have some height, and I’m not used to that height."
White River takes on Stanley County on the road Saturday.
Editor’s note: Questionnaires were sent out to the West River B coaches, and these were returned. If questionnaires are returned after print publication, they will be added online.
Class B Boys
Kadoka Area Kougars
Head coach: Mark Reiman
Last season’s record: 11-11
Returning starters: Marcus Herber , 6-3 Sr., 9.3 ppg, 6 rpg., 3.1 apg., 2 spg.; Richard Lamont, 5-11, Jr., 5.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg., 2.1 apg.
Returning letterwinners: Dylan VanderMay , 6-1, Jr., 5 ppg – Knee injury from football. Not sure when he will return.; Kaelan Block, 5-11, Jr. 4.8 ppg; Jarred Hicks , 5-11 Jr., 1.4 ppg; TJ Hamar, 5-10, soph., 2.8 ppg
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: “We had a strong season last year but the boys are continuing to work and want to raise the bar,” Reiman said. “We have a group that gained a lot of varsity experience and we are excited to see what they can do as a team. Marcus Herber and Richard Lamont are the returning starters that will help lead the way. Kaelan Block, Jarred Hicks, TJ Hamar, Gaven Sudbeck and Jackson Grimes are going to be big parts for our success. Our team is still dealing with injuries so getting players into roles that can give us more depth will be crucial. Our conference and region has some very talented teams. It will be a good challenge for us and the boys are excited and ready to compete this year.”
Edgemont Moguls
Head coach: Joe Martin, 6th season
Last season’s record: 6-15
Returning starters: Kaleb Darrow, 5-10, Sr. G, 13.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.6 spg; Dalton Reutter, 5-11, Sr. F, 2.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.8 spg; Grant Darrow, 5-4, So. G, 1.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.5 spg; Ryan Simons, 5-11, Sr. F, 4.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.5 spg; Caleb Simons, 6-0, So. F, 15.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.4 spg, 1.1 apg
Other returners: Kolton Darrow, 5-3, Fr. G; Mason Cortney, 5-6, Fr. G; Cooper Reutter, 5-6, 8th G.
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: "Eight players, including five starters and two all-conference performers, return from a season ago,” Martin said. “Our schedule includes tough games with Wall, Harding County, Hill City, Kadoka, Oelrichs, and the West River Tournament. It's been a while since our program has finished .500 or better but this group is as quick and athletic, as well as experienced, as we've had here and we may have the right chemistry to make this season a special one. I'm impressed with the instincts they're showing to begin the season. We will be looking to win our season opener for the first time since 2004-05 when we face New Underwood this Friday."
Philip Scotties
Head coach: Casey Jore
Last season’s record: 7-15
Returning starters or letterwinners: Jet Jones, 6-3- Jr., 10.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.2 apg; Keldon Fitzgerald-6-0- Soph., 5.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg; Ethan Burnett, 5-8, Fr., 4.0 ppg, 1.4 apg; Chael Thorn, 6-3, Soph., 1.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg.
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: “Making up for the graduation of Scott Rafter (19.0 ppg, 12.8 rpg) will be one of the biggest challenges for us early on,” Jore said. “We return four starters but will need new players to step up and score for us this season. With only eight players out of basketball this season, depth may be an issue at times. Our region is very deep and experienced this year so it will be important that everybody comes ready to play every night.”
Lyman Raiders
Head coach: Cooper Garnos
Last season’s record: 9-13
Returning starters or letterwinners: Carter Collins, 5-11, Sr., 8 ppg; Ty Schindler , 6-2, Jr., 12 ppg., 6 rpg., Brenden Estes, 6-1, Jr., 9 ppg ,4 rpg; Corwin Mohr-Eymer , 6-2, Jr., 5 ppg, 3 rpg; Baptiste Pourier, 5-10, Jr., 12 ppg ; Kaden Choal, 5-10, Soph., 5 ppg.
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: “Cautiously optimistic. We hope to be competitive in most of our games,” Garnos said.
Timber Lake Panthers
Head coach: Cody Lawrence
Last season’s record: 21-4
Returning starters or letterwinners: Tucker Kraft, 6-5, Sr., 13 ppg.; Brayden PayPay 6-0, Sr., 15.0 ppg.; Trey Bollinger, 6-1, Sr.; Jackson Harrison (5-10, Sr., Isaac Kraft 5-11, Jr.
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: “With all starters returning, big things are expected from this group that ended up fifth at the State B last year,” Lawrence said. “A strengthened schedule will challenge the Panthers throughout the season. “
New Underwood Tigers
Head coach: Trevor Anderson
Last season’s record: 1-21.
Retuning starters or letterwinners: Conner Knuppe, Kolter Clark, Dusty Merchen, Chance Derner, and Connor Heinert
Outlook for the 2018-2019 season: “This will be my first year heading the boys program,” Anderson said. “ Without graduating any seniors last year, we are returning the entire team. I will look for Conner Knuppe, Kolter Clark, Dusty Merchen, Chance Derner, and Connor Heinert as juniors to help lead the team with good defense to compete in every game this year for all 32 minutes. “
Oelrichs Tigers
Head Coach: James Knutson
Last Season’s Record: 13-7
Returning starters or letterwinners: Mike Winters 6-0, Sr., 4 ppg; Toby Swallow, 6-1, Jr., 5 ppg.; Nick Tobacco, 5-10, Jr., 10.1 ppg.; Benny Benson 6-2, Soph., 3.4 ppg.; JJ Braveheart 5-8, soph., 7.5 ppg.
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: “We return two starters and our entire rotation off the bench from last year as we only had three seniors. This year we will only have three seniors again and the bulk of our team will be sophomores and juniors. We had a great first year and laid down a strong foundation to build off of along with a great summer of at least 20 games including a good chunk against bigger schools. This year is all about taking the next step in the right direction and gaining another year of consistency and development. I have scheduled us a tougher slate of games then last year and we will use it to gain experience and hopefully make some noise in the area. Our goals will be to continue to defend home court, to be competitive in every game we play, and to finish with a top 6 seed in the region for the postseason.”
Class B Girls
New Underwood Lady Tigers
Coach: Stacy Finkbeiner
Last season's record: 17-5
Returning starters or letterwinners: Jaedyn Finkbeiner, 6-0, Sr., 3rd Team All-State, 1st Team All Conference, 17.6 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 3.7 blpg; Cailyn Miller, 5-8, Sr., 5.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 4.3 apg; Jae Hanks, 5-10, Sr., 1.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg; Cerington Jones , 6-0, Soph., 3rd Team All Conference, 12.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg; Lexi Ballard, 5-11, soph., missed last season with injury, 3rd Team All Conference two seasons ago; Avery Heinert, 6-1, Soph., 5.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg; Chloe Miller, 5-7, Soph., 2 ppg, 2 rpg, 2 apg.
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: “We are very excited about this upcoming season,” Finkbeiner said. “We return lots of experience and have a very talented group of girls. We feel we will be a much better team than last year, but recognize that there are many talented teams in our area.
Kadoka Area Lady Kougars
Head coach: Dylan Moro
Last season’s record: 15-7
Returning starters or letterwinners: Lavin Bendt , 5-10, Jr., 19 pts, 10 rpg; Alyssa Civitak, 5-8, Sr., 14 pts 5 assts ; Kaylee Eisenbraun, 5-7, Sr., 10 pts 6 rpg; Anna Stone, 5-6, Sr., 4 assts 3 spg.
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: “It should be a great competitive region with strong teams across the board making for intense night in night out competition,” Moro said. “We hHope to continue to build and progress, and look forward to playing many tough opponents.”
Timber Lake Panthers
Head Coach: Jordan Weisbeck
Record last year: 16-6
Returning starters: Lexy White, 5-7, Sr., 10.6 ppg.; Lorenda Long, 5-5, Sr., 6.3 ppg.
Returning letterwinners: LaShae Nash, 5-8, Sr.; Macey Bollinger, 5-5, Jr.; Georgi Mendoza, 5-9, Sr.
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: “We have a good group of girls coming back this year with some experience to fill in leadership positions,” Weisbeck said. “We will need some younger girls to step up into spots that they will be a little uncomfortable with right away for us to have success this season.”
Wall Lady Eagles
Head coach: John Hess
Last season’s record: 17-5
Returning starters or letterwinners: Seniors: Cooper McLaughlin, Jaicee Williams, Mercede Hess, Jayton McKay, Meghan Patterson. Juniors, Samantha Deutcher, Kassidy Sawvell; sophomores: Lilly Wagner, Camri Elshere, CJ Livermont’ freshmen, Ava Dinger, Sierra Hilgenkamp. Keaunna Poor Bear
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: “We feel this season will be slightly different then the past, we will look to play more ball control and more patient on offense,” Hess said. “We will look to slow things down this season and use our inside game as our strength. Having five seniors out we look to have good leadership. We should have good balance scoring this year with a good inside outside balance, defensively I feel we will be pretty sound but with a lack of depth we will have to keep the game at a slow pace.”
Lemmon Cowgirls
Head Coach: Ryan Kohn
Last season’s record: 9-13
Two returning starters, six returning letterwinners.
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: “We have low numbers but very solid players returning this year,” Kohn said.
Faith Lady Longhorns
Head coach: Bryan Carmichael
Last year’s record: 24-2
Returning starters: Jayden Shoemaker, 5-7, Sr., 12 ppg., 4 rpg., 2.5 apg.; , Mikenzy Miller, 6-0, Sr., 9 ppg., 3 rpg, 5 apg., , 3.5 spg.; Sydnie Schauer, 5-7, Jr., 11 ppg., 2 rpg.; 2 apg.
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: “We have some returning experience but also will have a group of underclassmen to work into the mix,” Carmichael said. “We have a very tough schedule that should help us prepare for the postseason. “
Newell Lady Irrigators
Head Coach: Scott Wince
Last year’s record: 7-11
Returning letter winners; Dana Youngberg, 5-9, Sr.; Jessica Heil , 5-8, Jr.; Austin Alexander, 5-8, Jr.; Nessa Jones, 5-7, Jr.; Kayden Steel, 5-9, soph.; Lexa Burtzlaff, 5-6, Soph.; Kassidy Weeldreyer 5-10, soph.; Kyla Emmert 5-7 Soph.
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: “We will be returning all but one player from last season,” Wince said. “We plan to play an up tempo game by using our defense as a key component for our offense. We will still be a young team, but our underclassmen earned a lot of playing time last season and we will use those experiences to our advantage. When postseason approaches our goal is to be competing for one of the top two positions in our region.”
Harding County Lady Ranchers
Head coach: Ray Ginsbach
Last season’s record: 5-16
Returning starters or letterwinners: Sydney Pedersen, 5-3, Sr., 3 ppg, 4rpg., 3 spg.; Logan Kautzman, 5-7, Soph., 7 ppg., 9 rpg., 3 apg., 3 spg.; Sadie Podzimek, 5-8, Sr., did not play last year, 3 ppg., 2 rpg. as sophomore ; Karli Verhulst, 5-5, Jr., Brooklyn Williams, 5-3, Jr.; Gracie Hand, 5-10, Jr.; Tessah Hewson, 5-6, Jr.
Crazy Horse Lady Chiefs
Head coach: James Bagwell
Last season’s record: 9-11
Returning starters or letterwinners: Sequoia Bettleyoun, Jr. 14 ppg., 5 rpg., 4 apg.; Deidre Roberts , Soph., So. 12 ppg., 6 rpg., 2 apg.; Tiuana Wilcox. Sr.. 8 ppg.; Maddie Bettelyoun, Sr., 6 ppg, 4 spg.; Quentina Standing Soldier, Soph., 6 ppg., 4 rpg.; Ganeva Wilcox, Sr., 6 ppg.; Deja Roberts, 4 ppg., 3 spg.
White River Lady Tigers
Head coach: Kristi Barnhart
Last season’s record: 11-10.
Returning letter winners: Tia Bearheels, 5-9, Sr.; Deija DeMarias. 5-4, Sr.; Nellie Leader Charge, 5-8, Sr.; Gabby IronShell, 5-11, Sr. (transfer from Todd County); Quincey Piper. 5-5, Jr.,; Kaylee Wells. 6-0, Jr.; (transfer from Todd County); Remedy Morrison, 5-6, Soph.; Trinity White Hat, 5-9, Soph.; Nicole Yackley. 5-9, Soph.; Caelyn Valandra, 5-7, Soph. (transfer from Todd County)
Outlook for 2018-2019 season: See story.