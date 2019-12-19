White River boys hold off Braves

White River withstood a furious Cheyenne-Eagle Butte second-half comeback to defeat the Braves 52-50 in second day action at the Lakota Nation Invitational boys' basketball tournament on Thursday.

The first half saw White River break open a tie game with eight minutes remaining, ignited by a couple of bombs from beyond the arc. Senior Nick Sayler canned the first 3-pointer to break a 10-10 tie and younger brother Joe, a freshman, added another a minute later, part of a breakout 8-2 run as the Tigers jumped out to a 24-14 lead.

Ice cold from the field (32% and 2-of-16 from beyond the arc in the game), Cheyenne-Eagle Butte had to depend on penetration and dribble-drive conversions by senior guard Riley Hodgkiss, and solid put-backs off solid work on the boards (the majority of 13 offensive rebounds coming in the opening half).

“We had a bad shooting day, but you have those days and you have to adjust and protect the rim a little more,” Cheyenne-Eagle Butte coach Lance Eagle Staff said. “We are usually a good shooting team but today we didn’t make a lot of shots so we had to adjust.”

After White River quickly expanded the 27-19 first half advantage to 33-19, adjust the Braves did by employing a 1-2-1-1 full court press.