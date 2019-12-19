White River boys hold off Braves

White River withstood a furious Cheyenne-Eagle Butte second-half comeback to defeat the Braves 52-50 in second day action at the Lakota Nation Invitational boys' basketball tournament on Thursday.
The first half saw White River break open a tie game with eight minutes remaining, ignited by a couple of bombs from beyond the arc. Senior Nick Sayler canned the first 3-pointer to break a 10-10 tie and younger brother Joe, a freshman, added another a minute later, part of a breakout 8-2 run as the Tigers jumped out to a 24-14 lead.
Ice cold from the field (32% and 2-of-16 from beyond the arc in the game), Cheyenne-Eagle Butte had to depend on penetration and dribble-drive conversions by senior guard Riley Hodgkiss, and solid put-backs off solid work on the boards (the majority of 13 offensive rebounds coming in the opening half).
“We had a bad shooting day, but you have those days and you have to adjust and protect the rim a little more,” Cheyenne-Eagle Butte coach Lance Eagle Staff said. “We are usually a good shooting team but today we didn’t make a lot of shots so we had to adjust.”
After White River quickly expanded the 27-19 first half advantage to 33-19, adjust the Braves did by employing a 1-2-1-1 full court press.
“You have to give Cheyenne-Eagle Butte credit. They ramped up the pressure in the second half like we thought they might, and unfortunately, we didn’t respond very well,” White River coach Eldon Marshall said. “I thought we were prepared for it, but we are young and this is really the first time playing together and this is the first challenging game for us.”
Fourteen second half Tiger turnovers resulted (21 in the game) as Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, behind steal conversions and the hot shooting of senior Nevyn Mendoza — 13 of his team high 17 points in the half — stormed back and regained the lead at 43-42 with 4:42 remaining.
Nick Sayler stepped up big for the Tigers down the stretch, converting a couple of critical buckets. The first came with 1:47 remaining, a layup off a fast break, and the second, a chance for redemption after missing the front end of a one-and-one with 26 seconds remaining converting Kyler Valandra’s offensive rebound into a go-ahead bucket.
After a Valandra free throw upped the Tiger advantage to 52-50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte had a final chance though Mendoza missed a 3-pointer from the corner as time expired.
“After I missed that free throw, I knew I had to do something to make up for it, and fortunately we got the rebound and I got another chance,” Sayler said. “We are a young team with a sophomore and freshman starting and that showed at times, but I thought we made some plays down the stretch when we needed to.”
Nick Sayler led White River in scoring with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Nevyn Mendoza led Cheyenne-Eagle Butte with 17 points.
White River (3-0 on the season) advances to the Friday night semifinals against Omaha Nation, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (2-1) will meet Crow Creek in consolation round play.