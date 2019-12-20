White River girls clamp down to beat CEB

The White River girls’ basketball team wasn’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard offensively, but it made sure Cheyenne-Eagle Butte wasn’t either.
The Lady Tigers moved into Friday night’s semifinals of the 43rd annual Lakota Nation Invitational with a 50-38 win over the Lady Braves Thursday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Neither team shot the ball well from the floor or from the free-throw line, but the White River defense took control in the second half, holding Cheyenne Eagle Butte scoreless for nearly eight minutes, building a 15-20 point lead and coasting from there.
“I always say that an ugly win is better than a pretty loss,” White River coach Kristi Barnhart said. “But it definitely wasn’t what we wanted it to look like. We shot terrible from the free-throw line. And we didn’t get into our offense, but that is a credit to them. They pushed us out of our offense and we got to hurrying. That is one of our challenges this year, to be more patient as a group and as a team. We’re coming.”
White River shot just 21 percent from the field (13-of-61) and 55 percent from the free-throw line (22-of-39), but Cheyenne-Eagle Butte was just 13-of-64 from the field (20 percent) and 10-of-19 from the line.
The Lady Tigers scored the first seven points of the game, only to see the Lady Braves bounced back and cut the lead to 10-7. White River led by as much as 12 late in the first half before Darci Lends His Horse got a steal and layup and Lynda Charger hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 29-20 at the break.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte scored the first two points of the second half, but didn’t score again until the 7:45 mark remaining in the game. White River ran off 13 straight points to take control, and led 48-26 with five minutes remaining.
“We talked about what we were doing wrong and what we need to do more of,” Barnhart said. “We just tried to put the pressure on them and be smart, and things like that.”
Junior Caelyn Valandra-Prue, who scored 33 points in the team’s 75-25 win over Oelrichs Wednesday, added 26 points despite struggling offensively.
She was just 8-of-22 from the field and 9-of-19 from the charity stripe. Wednesday, she hit all 10 of her free-throw attempts.
“This game was kind of tough for me, I had a tough start,” Valandra-Prue said. “My free throws were really off and I was having trouble dribbling and getting the ball into people. Overall it was a struggle. At halftime, I talked to my coach and she got me gathered, and I talked to my dad, and everyone calmed me down, and I just played like I usually do … having fun, doing what I do.”
Valandra-Prue, who also had 10 rebounds and three steals, said their defense was a key in the second half as the Lady Tigers took control of the game.
“We had some matchups that we had to figure out and we had to do a little more communicating, make sure everyone knew where their spots were,” Valandra-Prue. “But defense helped us in this game, stopping those big girls, because we’re a pretty small team.”
Also for White River, Remedy Morrison had nine points, 13 rebounds and three steals, while Trinity White Hat added seven points, six rebounds and a pair of steals.
Foul trouble early hurt the Lady Braves, head coach Allen Benoist said.
“They are a good defensive team and they made us work for everything we did offensively,” he said. “I don’t know if we really got in sync offensively. We’re young and we have to learn to handle that pressure.”
Mia Paris and Rylin Rousseau both scores eight points for the Lady Braves, who will face Custer Friday morning at 9 a.m. in the Paha Sapa bracket.
White River, meanwhile, will take on Red Cloud today at 1:30 p.m., with the winner playing for the title Saturday night.
“I’m excited. I’ve never made it to the championship game,” Valandra-Prue said. “I’m hoping that we can pull it off and I’ll do everything I can do to get my team there.”