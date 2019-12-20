White River girls clamp down to beat CEB

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte scored the first two points of the second half, but didn’t score again until the 7:45 mark remaining in the game. White River ran off 13 straight points to take control, and led 48-26 with five minutes remaining.

“We talked about what we were doing wrong and what we need to do more of,” Barnhart said. “We just tried to put the pressure on them and be smart, and things like that.”

Junior Caelyn Valandra-Prue, who scored 33 points in the team’s 75-25 win over Oelrichs Wednesday, added 26 points despite struggling offensively.

She was just 8-of-22 from the field and 9-of-19 from the charity stripe. Wednesday, she hit all 10 of her free-throw attempts.

“This game was kind of tough for me, I had a tough start,” Valandra-Prue said. “My free throws were really off and I was having trouble dribbling and getting the ball into people. Overall it was a struggle. At halftime, I talked to my coach and she got me gathered, and I talked to my dad, and everyone calmed me down, and I just played like I usually do … having fun, doing what I do.”

Valandra-Prue, who also had 10 rebounds and three steals, said their defense was a key in the second half as the Lady Tigers took control of the game.